Raw Fury Set To Publish Snufkin: Melody Of Moominvalley

Raw Fury revealed this week that they have taken on publisher duties for the upcoming game Snufkin: Melody Of Moominvalley. Developed by Hyper Games, this is a musical adventure game brought to you by writer, artist, and cartoonist Tove Jansson. You'll be sent off on a journey to restore harmony to the valley, which has been spread out across the land and has been tainted by ugly parks that threaten to destroy the land. The game will be coming to PC and consoles but does not have a release date beyond 2023.

Snufkin: Melody Of Moominvalley is a musical adventure game in which Snufkin needs to restore the harmony of Moominvalley, after a series of grotesque parks has appeared and ruined the valley's natural balance. The game is an ambient and wholesome experience for both kids and adults, and combines open world-mechanics with puzzles, stealth and melodic elements. Explore the beautiful nature of the valley and beyond! Gain musical inspiration by finding secrets and solving puzzles on your path. The strict Park Keeper has built hideous parks everywhere and disrupted the natural balance of Moominvalley. Snufkin needs to help everyone bring the valley back to its beautiful origin. Get to know many of the beloved characters from Tove Jansson's stories. If you already know and love the Moomins, you'll likely meet your favourite character here, and if not – you're in for a treat! A cozy adventure game in a gorgeous storybook art style.

Music in collaboration with Sigur Rós.

Story-rich gameplay and charming characters to meet, each with their own charming stories to uncover and quests to solve, inspired by Tove Jansson's work.

Explore Moominvalley's open world and solve musical and environmental puzzles along the way to uncover its secrets.

Get the strict Park Keeper and his horrible parks out of Moominvalley with the help of your trusty harmonica, a bit of stealth, and the friends you'll meet along the way.