Raw Fury Unveils Latest Resource Management Title Flat Eye

Raw Fury along with developer Monkey Moon have revealed their latest resource management simulator game on the way called Flat Eye. The premise of this game is set in what they predict is a very possible near future for all of us, as you play into the personal stories of not just consumers, but your loyal returning customers. You will experience the fun and work-related ethics of managing your own company location, which in this game is being billed as "the world's number one destination for gas and all your retail needs". You'll be bombarded with an in-depth story that goes into the lives of the people you serve on a daily basis as you'll also be challenged with some thought-provoking challenges that make you wonder if what you're doing is helping them. Or even ethical. Enjoy the trailer below as it will be released on PC sometime in 2022.

Flat Eye is a resource management sim with an emphasis on the stories told through returning customers. These stories touch on humanity's increasing reliance on technological advances and digital privacy, spanning from the absurd and comical to the eye-opening and unnerving. As the manager of a Flat Eye location, you will optimize your products and services based on the Flat Eye intuitive shopping algorithms. Upgrade your store to better serve your loyal customers and unlock narrative paths along the way. Each Flat Eye station aims to provide each guest with unparalleled customer service alongside a bespoke shopping experience. We strive to be the world's number one provider of: The Greenest Petrol on the Market

Cloning Technology

Premiere Vending Experiences (including delicious coffee and viable organs)

Memory Modification

First-rate Customer Satisfaction

Teleportation Transportation

…and so much more! Eye Life is a subsidiary of the Flat Eye Corporation, all rights reserved. Flat Eye bears no responsibility for injury or damages that occur on the Eye Life premises. Warnings have been placed at each store, please read with caution. Flat Eye is not liable for unforeseen outcomes from the use of its Cloning Booth, Organ Vending Machine, or Teleportation Module.