Raw Fury's Per Aspera Will Be Launching On December 3rd

Raw Fury revealed this week that they will be bringing their outer space city builder Per Aspera to PC on December 3rd, 2020. Developed by Tlön Industries, there's no room for error as you will be tasked with terraforming and colonizing Mars for humanity in this planetary simulation title. The game is giving you a healthy mix of science fiction and base building that isn't just some territorial system, it is a planet-wide endeavor as you'll take on the role of AMI, an Artificial Consciousness tasked with making this happen. You will be in charge of making decisions for yourself and the humans who inhabit the planet, all while discovering hidden mysteries about Mars in the process. You can read more about ti below and check out the latest trailer.

Balance a complex well of resources to build interconnected structures that span the entire planet.

Customize your planet with branching research trees that allow players to tailor their terraforming plan — Develop new technologies, steeped in real-world science, to create a thriving interplanetary civilization.

Using scientific theories proposed by real space agencies and geographical data directly from NASA, Per Aspera presents life-like conditions and challenges steeped in theoretical science.

Cultivate relationships with your human colonists and ensure their continued survival on Mars' unforgiving surface. How you choose to forge these relationships will impact how your mission concludes.

Uncover the mystery of a threatening presence on Mars and defend your colonies from unknown and combative forces.

Immerse yourself in a rich, compelling narrative or take your time and craft the perfect Martian landscape with Sandbox Mode.

Includes the immersive voice acting talents of Troy Baker, Phil LaMarr, Laila Berzins, Yong Yea, Lynsey Murrell, and Nneka Okoye.