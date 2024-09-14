Posted in: Game Hardware, Games, Razer, Video Games | Tagged: BlackWidow V4 Pro 75%, Keyboard

Razer BlackWidow V4 Pro 75% Has Been Released

Gamers have a new gaming keyboard option from Razer with some new innovations as they released the BlackWidow V4 Pro 75%.

Article Summary Razer BlackWidow V4 Pro 75% unveiled with OLED display for customizable gaming experiences.

Features 4K Hz wireless & Bluetooth 5.1, delivering ultra-low latency and unmatched responsiveness.

Hot-swappable design supports 3 and 5-pin switches, enhancing customization & key feel.

Includes vibrant Razer Chroma RGB lighting, textured PBT keycaps, and a plush magnetic wrist rest.

Razer has released a brand new upgrade to one of their more popular gaming keyboards, as they have released the BlackWidow V4 Pro 75%. The design has been made to make a few things more accessible for gamers, which includes an OLED display in the upper-right corner, making it more versatile for typing and giving gamers the best response times possible. They went all out to make sure this version was a bonified improvement over the predecessor. We have the full details below, as it's currently up for sale for $300.

Razer BlackWidow V4 Pro 75%

Building on the success of the award-winning BlackWidow V4 75%, this new wireless, hot-swappable gaming keyboard combines Razer HyperSpeed and 4K Hz Razer HyperPolling technology with an onboard OLED display for ultimate customizability. Along with its immersive features, this ensures that the BlackWidow V4 Pro 75% offers an unparalleled gaming keyboard experience.

OLED Display: The OLED display allows gamers to view key information like PC metrics, keyboard status, custom animations and audio meter visualization. It also enables gamers to adjust keyboard settings on-the-fly, including polling rate, lighting effects, power saving options and more. Paired with the Razer Command Dial, the keyboard offers gamers extensive control at their fingertips, with a range of functions including volume adjustment, zoom, track selector, and more.

True 4K Hz Wireless & Bluetooth 5.1 Connectivity: Featuring two highly requested features from the gaming community — Razer HyperSpeed Wireless technology and Razer HyperPolling technology at up to 4K Hz, the BlackWidow V4 Pro 75% delivers unmatched responsiveness and ultra-low latency.

Hot-swappable Design: The BlackWidow V4 Pro 75% is compatible with both three and five-pin mechanical switches, allowing users to easily customize their preferred key feel. The keyboard's design, together with the pre-loaded Razer Orange Tactile Switches, has been crafted to provide a satisfying key feel and a sound signature that resonates with keyboard enthusiasts.

Optimized Typing Experience: The BlackWidow V4 Pro 75% features a gasket-mounted white FR4 plate, plate foam, case foam, and screw-in stabilizers factory-lubricated with Krytox GPL 205g0, a lubricant preferred by enthusiasts. This configuration ensures a clean typing sound with minimal rattle. The gasket-mounted plate offers a more flexible typing experience, coupled with a tape-enhanced PCB to absorb higher frequencies while reflecting lower ones for a distinctive acoustic profile.

2-side Underglow: Gamers can elevate their battle station aesthetics with vibrant Razer Chroma RGB lighting. Featuring per-key illumination and a striking 2-side underglow, users can personalize their setup and experience dynamic lighting effects that react seamlessly to hundreds of integrated games. These vibrant lighting effects can be customized through the new stand-alone Razer Chroma app, allowing gamers to create dynamic lighting profiles that match their playstyle and setup.

Textured Doubleshot PBT Keycaps: Reflecting another popular request from the keyboard community, the fadeproof keycaps maintain a matte, textured finish and are optimized for greater backlight illumination, ensuring a premium look and feel. Crafted from Doubleshot PBT with a modified composition to ensure superior RGB shine-through, these keycaps boast exceptional durability and a textured finish for a superior gaming experience.

Magnetic Plush Leatherette Wrist Rest: The soft, cushioned wrist rest securely snaps to the keyboard magnetically, providing ergonomically designed support and comfort for prolonged gaming sessions, ensuring gamers can perform at their best in complete comfort.

