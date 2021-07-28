Razer Launches New Online Buy Retail Pickup System

Razer announced today a slight change to how some customers can pick up items from their shop through an online purchase. The company has launched a new system that will benefit players in Las Vegas and San Francisco as they can now order gear through their online shop, and then go pick it up at one of their two online retail locations. What's more, the buy online and pick up in-store option will be rolling out to RazerStore locations worldwide later this year, and they will be expanding next business day delivery services in Arizona, California, and Nevada. While that's cool for those parts of the country, we're waiting to see how they'll expand that system to the rest of the U.S. as we're sure a lot of people beyond the Southwest would love the same options. Here more info on the system from the company.

Razer, the world's leading lifestyle brand for gamers (Hong Kong Stock Code: 1337), today announced improved delivery options including same day in-store pickups and next business day delivery to customers in select regions of the United States. Razer customers can now order products online and have the option to pick up their purchase same day at the RazerStore locations in Las Vegas and San Francisco at no additional charge. The buy online and pick up in store option will be rolling out to more RazerStore locations worldwide later this year. Additionally, Razer is offering next business day delivery services to major cities in California, Nevada and Arizona. Razer Customers can place their order via phone or email address without having to visit RazerStore. RazerStore Las Vegas and San Francisco are currently running a special offer. From now until September 30th, customers can enjoy free local delivery for any Razer laptop purchased from either RazerStore. Razer is improving delivery options and with these new services, customers can significantly reduce their wait time to receive highly anticipated Razer gear by receiving items on the same day or next business day.