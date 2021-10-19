Razer Launches Two New Pro-Streamer Microphones

Razer has launched two brand new professional streamer microphones in the form of the Siren V2 X and the Siren V2 Pro. Both of these have taken previous designs and upgraded them with better tech and a more modern feel compared to other microphones on the market. Both of them also come with the ability to have enhanced customization and control which is done through direct integration with audio mixing software within Razer Synapse. So if you've enjoyed what you've been able to do with the software before with previous models, you'll have more options with these. to control multiple audio sources and adjust them on the fly while streaming. We have more info on both of them below for $100 and $150, respectfully.

The Seiren V2 X has improved on the award-winning formula of Razer's iconic condenser microphone, the Seiren X. The crisp and clear vocals delivered by the Seiren V2 X are the perfect weapon in any budding streamer's arsenal. Featuring supercardioid pickup patterns, the Seiren V2 X can easily isolate the streamer's voice from the background noise, delivering only what the audience wants to hear. Some of the core features of the Seiren V2 X include: 25mm Condenser Microphone for Natural Vocal Quality

Supercardioid Pickup Pattern for Greater Voice Isolation

Analog Gain Limiter to Prevent Voice Distortion

Superior Dynamic Range and Precision with 24 Bit Rate

The Seiren V2 Pro offers best-in-class rich, powerful vocals allowing streamers to showcase depth and timber in their voices, with radio-DJ tonal quality. High pass filters and analog gain limiters make sure that the microphone only captures what you want it to, naturally filtering out accidental bumps and background noises. The Seiren V2 Pro is a must-have for any streamer or digital entertainer looking to up their audio quality and showmanship. Some of the core features of the Seiren V2 Pro include: Dynamic Microphone, to Enable Rich, Powerful Vocal Capture

20 Hz Frequency Response to Capture Full Range of Audio

Analog Gain Limiter to Prevent Voice Distortion

Superior Dynamic Range and Precision with 24 Bit Rate