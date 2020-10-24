Razer Reveals A New Set Of Chroma Accessories For PC

This week, Razer revealed a number of new Chroma accessories for PC users to join their 2020 line of products. For those of you unfamiliar with the line, the Chroma products are RGB equipped accessories to upgrade a desktop setup and make it glow however you wish. The new Chroma accessories are compatible with the Synapse 3 and can be customized to match an endless number of color combinations, not to mention pairing them color-wise with your other accessories or decoration at home. We have the details of all of the accessories below, but the full product list includes the Chroma Addressable RGB Controller ($39.99), the Base Station V2 Chroma ($69.99), the Charging Pad Chroma ($59.99), the Mouse Bungee V3 ($19.99) and the Mouse Dock Chroma ($49.99). A couple of these accessories are also available in Mercury and Quartz.

Razer Chroma Addressable RGB Controller: The new ARGB controller aims to solve the problem of syncing multiple ARGB PC components with Chroma-enabled peripherals and home devices from varying manufacturers by bringing them under the Razer Synapse 3 umbrella without the need for additional RGB management software. The controller is fitted with SSD mounting points for convenient integration into any build and features six ARGB headers for builders to plug in their ARGB fans, light strips, and more. It addresses each individual LED within ARGB components, allowing users to fully customize connected devices via Chroma Studio in Razer Synapse 3. Beyond being easier to control, non-Razer components from partners such as Enermax, Phanteks, SilverStone Technology, Teamgroup, LianLi, and ThermalTake connected to the controller gain access to the Razer Synapse portfolio of game integration, home device integration, and peripheral integration.

Razer Base Station V2 Chroma: The new headset stand has been redesigned to be less intrusive, sturdier, and more versatile. The stand sports a slimmed down single prong design constructed of aluminum and fitted with a non-slip base lined with Razer Chroma RGB. The Base Station V2 Chroma wastes no space, packing the bottom with an arrangement of ports including two USB 3.1 ports and a 3.5mm combo port with a built-in DAC enabling 7.1 surround sound. It will be available in black, quartz, and mercury color options.

Razer Charging Pad Chroma: Fast, colorful, and grippy, the new Razer Charging Pad Chroma supports up to 10 watts of power for quick charging phones, earbuds, and more with Razer Chroma RGB lighting lining the outside, and a soft-touch rubber surface to prevent scratches and slips.

Razer Mouse Bungee V3 Chroma: The new mouse bungee takes mouse cable management to the next level, crafted with an aluminum body, an anti-slip base, and Razer Chroma RGB, mouse swipes are now as smooth as they are colorful.

Razer Mouse Dock Chroma: Designed specifically for the latest wireless mice from Razer, the Razer Mouse Dock Chroma features a magnetic holster design to quickly attach and detach mice from the dock, an anti-slip base to ensure stability, and Razer Chroma RGB with charge status lighting effects so gamers can easily keep track of their battery. The dock is uniquely compatible with the DeathAdder V2 Pro, Naga Pro, Basilisk Ultimate, or Viper Ultimate.