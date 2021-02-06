Razer Reveals Multiple Items Including A Charging Dock

Razer revealed a new set of products today to add to their line of accessories, which included a charging dock and a laptop stand. First off, we have a new gaming keyboard to check out in the form of the Huntsman V2 Analog Keyboard, which is an upgrade with a couple of key improvements on the last model. Meanwhile, the company also revealed the Thunderbolt 4 Dock Chroma for your charging and connectivity needs, as well as the Laptop Stand Chroma V2 which will give you a few new options to link up and bring more accessibility to your device. You can read more about all three below as they're now available to purchase through Razer's own store and select outlets.

Huntsman V2 Analog Keyboard With the introduction of analog input, true full-range directional motion is finally available on PC gaming without a controller. Gamers can now also unlock a whole new dimension of gaming with the ability to fully adjust and program each keystroke down to the millimeter. The Razer Analog Optical Switch is not only a ground-breaking evolution in keyboard switch technology, but also the key to unlocking an unparalleled gaming experience. The unique innovation combines three components: analog input, adjustable actuation, and dual-step actuation. Analog Input: The analog input emulates an analog joystick input for smoother, more nuanced control and maneuverability. This finesse removes the limitations of an 8-way WASD movement and allows for a true 360-degree of motion that benefits games optimized for controller support like third-person games, multi-platform shooters, racing games, as well as vehicle simulators.

Adjustable Actuation: Players can also custom tune and adjust each key's actuation point to suit any playstyle; ranging from a quick actuation of 1.5mm for fast-paced gaming to a full 3.6mm actuation for deep and deliberate keystrokes.

Dual-step Actuation: With dual-step actuation, one keystroke can activate two programmed functions set at two different actuation points. It essentially offers twice as much functionality per keystroke and is suitable for activating advanced combos in games – such as taking out a grenade and throwing it in the same keystroke.

Thunderbolt 4 Dock Chroma The all-new Razer Thunderbolt 4 Dock Chroma has been designed to expand desktop connectivity and empower users to do more – whether on a Windows or Mac1 laptop or desktop. It features the latest standards in connectivity, including a UHS-II SD card reader to quickly transfer files from a camera, an Ethernet port for fast and stable internet connectivity, three USB Type-A ports for connecting legacy devices, and four USB Type-C Thunderbolt™ 4 ports for connecting everything else. The Thunderbolt™ 4 enabled ports dramatically expand what users can do. With a bandwidth of 40Gbps, the dock can host up to two 4K monitors or one 8K monitor, an ultra-fast external SSD for increased storage, and provides power delivery up to 90W to keep external devices charged.

Razer Laptop Stand Chroma V2 The Razer Laptop Stand Chroma V2 is the perfect companion for Mac3 or Windows users with a simple laptop-based setup in need of a few extra ports. The matte black aluminum stand features a simple to use plug-and-play solution, utilizing a single USB Type-C connection that allows users to access a hub of connections lining the rear, including HDMI, USB Type-A, USB Type-C, and a dedicated USB Type-C power delivery port for keeping laptops charged while in use. Users wanting to add a touch of personality to their space can customize each of the individually addressable RGB lights along the bottom to any of the 16.8 million colors available in Razer Synapse 3.