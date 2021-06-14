Razer Reveals New Gaming Laptop & Specialty Headset During E3 2021

Razer revealed a number of new products during their E3 2021 keynote today, including a new gaming laptop and more. Among the new items revealed today were the brand new Blade 14 gaming laptop, the Raptor 27 gaming monitor (which can be set up for three linked monitors at once), and the USB-C GaN charger. Plus, the company has partnered with Ubisoft for a special Rainbow Six Siege-themed version of the BlackShark V2 Pro. We have info on all four items below as a couple of these are available today! We also have the keynote video for you to check out down at the bottom

After a three-year hiatus, the Blade 14 is back to shake up the scene as the first Razer Blade to ever feature an AMD processor, the 8-core AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX, offering the fastest gaming performance in its class. The new Razer Blade 14 will also feature up to the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Laptop GPU, and up to a Quad HD 165Hz display, all packaged into the world's most compact 14-inch gaming chassis. Rounding out the 14-inch powerhouse are the signature Razer trappings that have established Razer Blade laptops as one of a kind, including per-key Razer Chroma RGB backlighting, immersive THX Spatial Audio for dynamic sound, and an abundant offering of ports to make everyday life easier. With the revival of the Blade 14 comes the birth of an entirely new partnership between Razer and AMD, culminating in the first Razer Blade ever to run on an AMD processor. The AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX 8-core, 16-thread processor features a max boost clock of up to 4.6GHz, enabling it to quickly dispatch dense workloads, reduce latency when gaming, and chew through demanding workloads at breakneck speeds. The new Blade 14 with AMD Ryzen doesn't just offer the highest raw computational power in its class, but does it with a cool, quiet efficiency, providing users with up to 12 hours of battery life so they can spend less time near an outlet and more time on the move.

Providing increased fluidity at 165Hz, the wide-angle IPS display in the new Razer Raptor 27 boasts a QHD (2560×1440) resolution with support for both AMD FreeSync Premium and NVIDIA G-Sync adaptive synchronization technology. With a 95 percent DCI-P3 wide color gamut and HDR400 capability, the Razer Raptor 27 offers deep blacks and vibrant colors that take gaming, productivity, and entertainment to new visual heights. The new Razer Raptor 27 retains the popular design of its predecessor with an elegant matte-black finish to the forged aluminum base, a high-end textured fabric back and built-in cable management channels running along the backside. To finish the look, the Raptor 27 features Razer Chroma RGB lighting, for up to 16.8 million colors and a variety of lighting effects, which can be synchronized with other Synapse 3 compatible devices. For an enhanced experience, users can also control the Raptor 27's settings such as color, contrast and brightness directly through the Razer Synapse 3 software. For maximum flexibility, Razer are also releasing the Raptor VESA adapter – sold separately and designed to fit all Raptor models, this ultra-slim mount adds a VESA compatible mounting plate to the rear of the Raptor monitor, replacing the fitted base unit and allowing users to mount the Raptor on a VESA compatible stand or bracket of their choice.

Alongside the Razer Blade 14, Razer also announced their first Gallium Nitride (GaN) charging device, the Razer USB-C GaN charger. Utilizing cutting-edge GaN technology, the new charger is perfect for gamers, prosumers, or those on-the-go. Offering up to 130W of combined charging power between the two USB-C ports and two USB-A ports, it enables customers to charge their smartphone, tablet, or laptop, while being small enough to easily fit in a pocket. The GaN technology featured in the new charger is not only more efficient in terms of size and power delivery compared to a traditional silicon-based charging brick, but also in thermal performance, meaning a reduced risk of over-heating or short circuiting of connected devices. The Razer USB-C GaN Charger ensures gamers and prosumers can always stay connected and powered up on the go.

The BlackShark V2 Pro – Six Siege Special Edition retains all the features of the award-winning BlackShark V2 Pro esports headset, with Razer TriForce Titanium 50mm drivers to deliver bright sound, rich trebles, and powerful bass, THX Spatial Audio for pinpoint positional accuracy, and a Discord-certified, removable Razer HyperClear Supercardioid Microphone for crystal clear voice comms. The Blackshark V2 Pro – Six Siege Special Edition is powered with Razer HyperSpeed Wireless technology for the fastest, most reliable connection, and delivers up to 24 hours of battery life for even the longest of play sessions.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Razer Blade 14 | The Ultimate AMD Gaming Laptop (https://youtu.be/hh0aJusncI0)