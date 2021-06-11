Razer Reveals New Lifestyle Wireless Gaming Headsets In The Opus X
Razer has unveiled a brand new line of lifestyle wireless gaming headsets this morning as they present the 2021 line of Opus X headsets. These aren't built to be the end-all-be-all of gaming headsets like some of their other lines are, these are designed to be more casual and portable so you get the same quality experience without all the bells and whistles you need when you're deep-diving into a session. This particular line features Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) technology, Bluetooth 5.0, a 60ms low latency Gaming Mode, tuned 40mm drivers, and two built-in microphones. All of which comes with modern, over-the-ear styling in three different colors to choose from. Mainly, the three Razer is known for in their traditional green, Mercury White, and Quartz Pink. They are available today through their website and select retailers for $100, but you can only get the green versions online.
The Opus X sounds as good as it looks, with tuned 40mm drivers delivering a rich, immersive soundscape, bringing games to life with punchy bass and crisp mids and highs. Perfect for music and movies too, users can enjoy uninterrupted, immersive audio as the Opus X ANC technology neutralizes unwanted external sounds, with a Quick Attention Mode for when users want to hear their surroundings.
With two built-in microphones, the Opus X has crystal-clear voice audio for mobile calls, in-game communications, or video conferencing, making it a versatile headset for entertainment, work, and play. Using Bluetooth 5.0, the Opus X enjoys a greater range and stability with low power consumption connection for a prolonged battery life of 30 hours with ANC (40 hours without ANC). Stylish, built for comfort and available in Razer Green, Mercury White and Quartz Pink colors, the Opus X is the perfect multi-purpose headset for anyone who wants high quality and immersive sound wherever they go.