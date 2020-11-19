Razer Reveals New Wolverine V2 Game Controller For Xbox Series X

Razer showed off the brand new version of the Wolverine V2 gaming controller today, specifically designed to work with the Xbox Series X/S. As you can see from the image below, it's a slightly modified version of the first V2, which includes some additional lighting options around the face. Not to mention two programmable multi-function buttons and a Hair-Trigger mode with stop sliders. To be clear, it will still work with Xbox One consoles, as well as PC, but this version has been tailor-made to work with the next-gen console. The controller is currently on sale through their website for $100. We have more info on it for you below as this will most likely be one of the hot properties from the company going into the holiday season.

Featuring Razer's Mecha-Tactile Action Buttons and Mecha-Tactile D-Pad, the Wolverine V2 delivers superior ergonomics and advanced customization, for greater precision and control over your game. The improved ergonomic, contoured design is ideal for all-day gaming comfort, and provides a natural grip that ensures agile and accurate button interaction, while the non-slip rubber grips allow gaming at peak performance. Razer's proprietary Mecha-Tactile Action Buttons are equipped with a 3-million tap life cycle for greater durability and a reduced actuation distance of 0.65mm for 35% faster actuation than standard membrane buttons. Each button is finely tuned for greater accuracy to showcase your true gaming potential. In addition to faster switches, the Wolverine V2 features two programmable multi-function buttons, configurable through the Razer Controller Setup Designed for Xbox, allowing gamers to remap the front-facing buttons for added control and advanced customization. And for when reflex actions and speed are crucial, the trigger switches on the Wolverine V2 feature a Hair Trigger Mode with trigger stop sliders, for an ultra-fast rate of fire.