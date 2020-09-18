Razer Reveals Their Quartz & Mercury Collections

Razer revealed two new sets of gaming peripherals this week as they showed off the new Mercury and Quartz lines that you can snag. The line, much like other color versions that have come before them, are basically here to give you a bit of polish and shine to your gaming gear. These are colors you don't normally find across mice and keyboards and laptops. All of them are designed to stand out and be something a little extra special on your desk at home or at work, or if you're a gamer on the go and want to show off your laptop with a new design. All of them look pretty awesome, and aside from the color scheme, the prices have stayed the same. If you wish to look at the lines, you can go here for Quartz and here for Mercury.

With the cult-favorite Razer Quartz colorway and the classy, minimalist Razer Mercury collection, gamers can now make a statement with a clean, sleek gaming set-up. The new color collections will include: Razer Viper Ultimate – a wireless gaming mouse built to win. It is armed with Razer HyperSpeed Wireless Technology and Razer Focus+ 20K DPI Optical Sensor, all packed within a 78g lightweight chassis. Razer Hammerhead True Wireless, featuring ultra-low-latency wireless audio for immersive sound and gaming advantage. Razer's powerful system offerings will also be given a splash of paint! Back by popular demand, the Quartz treatment will be offered to the Blade 15 Quartz gaming laptop. Equipped with a 6-Core 10th Gen Intel Core i7 processor and NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 Ti graphics, the Razer Blade 15 Quartz gaming laptop will once again deliver performance and style. The Razer Core X will be made available in clean and contemporary Mercury, the external graphics enclosure for Thunderbolt 3 laptops will deliver desktop-class graphics with a boost of white. To complete the ultimate minimalist set up, Razer will introduce the Laptop Stand in Mercury for laptops up to 15