Razer & Sanrio Launch Exclusive Hello Kitty & Friends Collection

Razer has partnered up with Sanrio to give Hello Kitty fans some amazing gaming gear with a brand new capsule collection, available right now. The two have come together for a set of products that basically are going to be the end-all-be-all for gamers who love everything from this franchise. Included in all of this are special pink and white branded versions of some of their most popular products, including a gaming mouse, a mousepad, a wireless pair of headphones, a gaming chair, and a lumbar pillow. Each with its own distinct design so it's not just uniform across the board, but it does match up as a set. Kind of the same way they did the Star Wars brand a few years ago with some of their products. We have more info on each item below as you can go purchase them at the link above.

Razer DeathAdder Essential + Goliathus Speed Bundle [Mouse & Mat]: With the comfort and reliability of the Razer DeathAdder Essential, coupled with the breathtaking speed of the Razer Goliathus Medium, these cute, capable companions will make the perfect clique. Razer Kraken BT Kitty (Bluetooth Headphones): Say hello to the Razer Kraken BT Kitty – reimagined with a heart of gold! Freshly baked with Razer Chroma RGB and a burst of stream-reactive lighting, this headset is the perfect companion for those who speak from the heart. Razer Iskur X (Gaming Chair): Take on any challenge in top gaming form with Hello Kitty by your side while My Melody, Pompompurin, Kuromi, and an entourage of the sweetest friends cheer you on Razer Lumbar Cushion: Whether it's baking, reading, gaming or simply napping – the Razer Lumbar Cushion's cushy memory foam and plush, velvety fabric offers the cutest dose of posture-perfect comfort that will see you through the day with a smile.