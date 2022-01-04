Razer Shows Off All-New Blade Gaming Laptops For CES 2022

Razer has several revealed during CES 2022, which started off with a brand new series of Blade gaming laptops going out this week. The three new models are the Blade 14, Blade 15, and Blade 17, each taking their name for the size monitor they come equipped with. Each of them gives you various options for gaming and work, but all of them are stacked with the latest gear they could install. Which includes the AMD️ Ryzen 6000 Series or 12th Gen Intel Core H-Series Processors, up to an Intel Core i9-12900H, the DDR5 memory, the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 Series Laptop GPUs, up to an RTX 3080 Ti, and all of them with Windows 11 installed. We have more info on all three below as the Blade 14 starts at $2,800, the Blade 15 at $2,700, and the 17 at $2,500 via their webiste.

Razer Blade 14

The most powerful 14-inch gaming laptop of 2021 is back and more powerful than ever before. The new Razer Blade 14 combines the latest AMD️ Ryzen 9 processor with an improved 16GB of DDR5 memory to create a blazing-fast gaming device that surpasses the previous generation. The Blade 14 continues to be a remarkably thin, light, and compact device with impeccable performance, now packed with further refinements to make a great gaming laptop that much better. With a newly implemented MUX Switch, the Blade 14 sees increases in gameplay performance by utilizing the discrete GPU to drive games on the internal display. The Razer Blade 14 now also joins its slightly larger family members with the addition of the same fingerprint resistant coating and a 1080p IR webcam that supports Windows Hello, making video calls twice as clear as before.

Blade 15

Beyond offering the latest chipsets from both NVIDIA GeForce and Intel, the Razer Blade 15 returns with cutting edge displays to make the most of the latest hardware. The Blade 15 will continue to offer the best of the best in display technology, including Full HD 360Hz and QHD 240Hz configurations, as well as an all-new UHD 144Hz configuration. The new IPS-Grade display features improved refresh rates, up from the 60Hz of previous generations, while simultaneously covering 100% of the DCI-P3 color gamut, to provide superb clarity and contrast when gaming or creating. Featuring the most powerful processors, boundary pushing displays, and blazing-fast memory all fitted into a finely tuned premium chassis, the Razer Blade 15 remains the perfect gaming laptop.

Blade 17

Professional creators and gamers hunting for the ultimate desktop replacement need to look no further, as the new Razer Blade 17 comes with specifically chosen advancements in both audio and power delivery. The Razer Blade 17 doubles down on music and gameplay, boasting eight total speakers, up from the previous four, meaning creators can pick up minute details in audio mixing even without dedicated speakers or headsets. Backed by the NVIDIA Studio platform, creators also get RTX acceleration in 70+ of the most popular creative applications and a suite of exclusive apps: NVIDIA Omniverse, Broadcast and Canvas. Enjoy more hours of gameplay than ever before when unplugged or on the go with the larger 82WHr internal battery, over 10WHrs larger than previous generations. And when bringing the Blade 17 on to go, traveling is easier than ever as it now ships with a newly designed GaN-powered 280W charger, giving users access to even more power in a size comparable to the average 180W power brick.