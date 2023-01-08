Razer Shows Off Their Gaming Collection For The Year At CES 2023 Razer revealed multiple gaming items during CES 2023, including a new version of their gaming chair, webcam, and Blade laptops.

Razer was one of the companies that had a lot of gaming gear to reveal at CES 2023, and they got some awesome items on the way. Some of the key things to check out are a new generation of Blade laptops that have been greatly improved from the previous models, a new version of the Razer Edge that has 5G capabilities, a new gaming chair with more features called Project Carol, and a major upgrade to their webcam with the Kiyo Pro Ultra. We have more info from the company on all of the items revealed this weekend for you below.

Razer Edge & Edge 5G

Developed with a 6.8" AMOLED display and 2400×1080 FHD+ resolution that boasts a 144Hz refresh rate, the Razer Edge is ideal for an always-connected mobile gaming experience. The handheld is the first device powered and developed exclusively for the latest Snapdragon G3x Gen 1 Gaming Platform, designed jointly with Qualcomm, and is purpose-built with active cooling for long gaming sessions playing top AAA titles and native games on the go without having to compromise performance. The Razer Edge will release in two versions in the US on January 26: Razer Edge (Wi-Fi) exclusively at Razer.com and RazerStore locations across the US for $399.99, and the Razer Edge 5G exclusively at Verizon.com and Verizon store locations.

Project Carol

Razer presents Project Carol, the world's first head cushion with enveloping near-field surround sound and haptics, taking gamers into a new world of audio and tactile immersion. Project Carol is the latest concept design from Razer's innovative R&D division, a team dedicated to exploring new product designs, influencing Razer's future product portfolio, and winning multiple CES Innovation and Best of Show Awards along the way. Project Carol takes immersion and realism to new heights with its clever use of near-field surround sound for clear, pure audio, paired with 7.1 surround sound for a captivating gaming experience. Unlike traditional speakers, Project Carol's near-field surround sound provides closer, more direct rear audio, giving a more enveloping soundscape. Project Carol is powered by the award-winning Razer HyperSense technology. The cushion converts game sounds into haptic feedback in real-time, allowing gamers to feel everything behind them, placing them firmly in the middle of the action.

New Generation of Razer Blades

This 2023 evolution of the Razer Blade marks a paradigm shift for gaming laptops, combining larger, cutting-edge 16:10 aspect displays with the latest and most powerful graphics and processing technology – all contained within Razer's signature thin and light chassis. Unveiled at CES, the new Razer Blade 16 and Razer Blade 18 both come equipped with the latest 13th-generation Intel Core i9 HX chipset, NVIDIA's next-generation RTX 40 series graphics processors running up to 175W TGP, and upgradeable DDR5 5600MHz memory. All of this power is made possible by an evolution in design philosophy, facilitating further advancements in thermal regulation provided by an expansion of Razer's patented vapor chamber cooling technologies.

Leviathan V2 Pro

The Razer Leviathan V2 Pro represents the latest innovation in 3D audio, being the world's first beamforming soundbar for desktops with head-tracking AI. In partnership with immersive audio pioneers THX, and leading 3D audio beamforming experts, Audioscenic, Razer's new PC soundbar provides the best of both worlds, delivering a surround soundstage whilst ensuring users are always in the sweet spot for the optimal listening experience. All of this is packed into a compact, premium form factor with a simple setup, allowing for a clutter-free desktop. Combining beamforming surround sound with head-tracking AI technology, the Leviathan V2 Pro delivers immersive 3D audio thanks to the integrated IR camera that detects the user's position. This allows the soundbar to adapt the audio beams to the listener's positioning in real time, ensuring that they are always in the sweet spot for the best audio experience.

Kiyo Pro Ultra

The bigger the sensor, the better the image quality: The Razer Kiyo Pro Ultra redefines the visual standards of content creation and streaming. Boasting the largest sensor ever used in a webcam, creators can experience DSLR-level detail and clarity with the plug-and-play simplicity of the most powerful webcam from Razer so far. The heart of Razer's new professional webcam is an industry-leading ultra-large Sony 1/1.2″ STARVIS 2 sensor with a 2.9 μm pixel size to capture more light and image data in every pixel for exceptional detail and color. In order to maximize the sensor's full potential, the Kiyo Pro Ultra is fitted with a custom, ultra-large F/1.7 aperture lens that can capture almost four times more light compared to other webcams, providing crisp, clear images even in low-light conditions. This exceptional image fidelity is maintained thanks to a cutting-edge processor that can convert raw 4K 30 FPS (or 1080P 60 FPS) footage into uncompressed 4K 24 FPS, 1440p 30 FPS, or 1080p 60 FPS directly into your stream. To guarantee creators are always the center of attention, the Kiyo Pro Ultra's AI-powered Face Tracking Auto-focus tracks the user's face to ensure sharp, steady focus while artfully blurring the background thanks to the true bokeh effect. All this without the need for any supplementary hardware or software.

Peripherals Designed for Meta Quest 2

Razer also revealed two VR accessories for Meta Quest 2: The Razer Adjustable Head Strap System and the Razer Facial Interface. Meant to extend VR gameplay and increase comfort, the Adjustable Head Strap System and Facial Interface are built for Meta Quest 2 by Razer in collaboration with ResMed, a leading expert in human factors. Designed for long-lasting comfort and weight-balanced support, the Razer Adjustable Head Strap System was created with all head shapes in mind. The high-performance nylon material provides reliability, comfort, and durability, while the optimized weight distribution allows for more balance during active gameplay. The soft adjustable straps will help gamers find their perfect fit, and the quick slip-on design ensures little interruption in resuming gameplay. The Razer Facial Interface was developed for extended comfort and optimized support. Created with ultra-thin textured and profiled membranes, the Razer Facial Interface eliminates facial pressure, and the use of medical-grade hypoallergenic materials helps to reduce skin irritation. The interface also blocks light while still providing ventilation, so gamers experience uncompromised immersion. The crevice-free surface allows for better hygiene and easier cleaning maintenance, while the contoured 3D profile provides the perfect balance of comfort and support.