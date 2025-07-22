Posted in: Game Hardware, Games, Razer, Video Games | Tagged: Cobra HyperSpeed, gaming mouse

Razer Unveils All-New Cobra HyperSpeed Gaming Mouse

Razer has an all-new gaming mouse product added to their line of mice, as they showed off the Cobra HyperSpeed design this week

Article Summary Razer launches the Cobra HyperSpeed, a lightweight wireless gaming mouse with advanced features.

Features include 9 programmable buttons, up to 26,000 DPI, and on-board memory for five profiles.

Supports HyperSpeed Wireless, Bluetooth, and USB Type-C with up to 170 hours battery life.

Compatible with Razer HyperFlux V2, Mouse Dock Pro, and Wireless Charging Puck for easy charging.

Razer has a brand-new line of gaming mice out on the market this week, as they showed off the all-new Cobra HyperSpeed lineup. The Cobra has been created to give gamers the same kind of impact they have from their other designs, but this one is lighter and more compact, with a longer-lasting wireless charge and complete customization. We have more details from he company about the lineup below, as the standard wired Cobra, the wireless Cobra Pro, and the Cobra Hyperspeed are all available on their website.

Razer Cobra HyperSpeed

Weighing just 62 grams, Cobra HyperSpeed enables smooth handling across various grip styles. It features nine programmable controls, allowing users to create game-specific macros and shortcuts. With onboard memory for up to five profiles, players can quickly switch between setups as they move across titles and playstyles.

Powered by the Razer Focus X 26K Optical Sensor, the mouse delivers up to 26,000 DPI and 99.6% accuracy for consistent tracking. Its 4-zone Razer Chroma RGB lighting supports 16.8 million colors and dynamic effects that sync with over 300 games for a more immersive experience. The Razer Optical Scroll Wheel offers triple the durability of traditional mechanical designs, providing more precise, tactile control even during intense gameplay. Meanwhile, the upgraded Optical Mouse Switches Gen-4 have been redesigned for a crisp, enhanced click feel and rated for an industry-leading 100 million clicks—ensuring unmatched longevity and reliability.

The Cobra HyperSpeed supports Razer HyperSpeed Wireless (2.4 GHz), Bluetooth, and wired USB Type C modes, with up to 110 hours of battery life on HyperSpeed and 170 hours on Bluetooth. For wireless charging upgrades (sold separately), it's compatible with the Razer HyperFlux V2 Wireless Charging System for continuous wireless charging, the Mouse Dock Pro for true 8000 Hz polling rate and RGB immersion, or the Wireless Charging Puck to unlock wireless charging on compatible wireless chargers.

The Cobra line is now complete, offering a range of products designed to suit every type of player—from casual users to competitive gamers. The Cobra HyperSpeed is the latest addition, delivering a balanced mix of lightweight design, high performance features, and versatile wireless connectivity. For those who want to max out every detail, the Cobra Pro delivers maximum customization and immersive Chroma RGB in the most advanced package. Meanwhile, the Cobra remains as the wired option for users who prefer a straightforward plug-and-play experience.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!