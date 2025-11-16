Posted in: Counter-Strike 2, Game Hardware, Games, Razer, Valve Corporation, Video Games | Tagged: counter strike, Razer

Razer Unveils New Counter-Strike 2 Gaming Gear Collection

Razer has unveiled a new Counter-Strike 2 Collection, featuring multiuple items adorned with the Dragon Lore theme from the game

Article Summary Razer launches a sleek Counter-Strike 2 collection in partnership with Valve, featuring exclusive designs.

The lineup includes custom versions of headset, keyboard, mouse, mousepad, and ergonomic gaming chair.

Each device features high-performance specs for pro-level gaming, including ultra-fast tech and audio clarity.

Available now on Razer’s website, the collection merges signature Razer quality with CS2 fan culture.

Razer and Valve have come together for a new collaboration, as the company revealed several new items as part of their Counter-Strike 2 Collection. As it is with many of these types of packages, these are items that are already in the lineup of gaming gear that they make, only this time, you're getting a specific Dragon Lore design across several featured items. As you can see here from the image, they have something of everything with a specially designed gaming headset, a mouse, a mouse pad, a keyboard, and a gaming chair. We have more details about all of them here, as they're all available on their website right now.

Razer BlackShark V3 Pro – Counter-Strike 2 Edition

From a HyperClear Super Wideband Mic to pro-tuned CS2 audio profiles, pick up on every audio cue and eliminate all distractions with a multi-award-winning wireless PC gaming headset designed for supreme clarity, comfort, and noise isolation.

Razer Huntsman V3 Pro TKL – Counter-Strike 2 Edition

Dominate every round with a high-performance gaming keyboard featuring Razer Analog Optical Switches Gen-2. Enhance in-game movement and precision with ultra-fast repeated inputs enabled by Rapid Trigger Mode and adjustable actuation from 0.1 to 4 mm.

Razer Viper V3 Pro – Counter-Strike 2 Edition

Achieve faster flicks and precise headshots with a 54 g symmetrical wireless gaming mouse designed for optimal balance, featuring a true 8000 Hz wireless polling rate, Focus Pro 35K Optical Sensor Gen-2, and Optical Mouse Switches Gen-3.

Razer Gigantus V2 – Large – Counter-Strike 2 Edition

Aim true with a soft gaming mouse mat optimized for ultra-smooth glides and pixel-precise control.

Razer Iskur V2 X – Counter-Strike 2 Edition

Play in comfort from the first match to the last with an ergonomic esports gaming chair designed for long-lasting support. Whether players are clutch masters, skin collectors, or lifelong Counter-Strike fans, the Razer | Counter-Strike 2 Collection celebrates Dragon Lore's legacy while delivering the performance pros demand.

