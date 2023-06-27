Posted in: Game Hardware, Games, Razer, Video Games | Tagged: audio, gaming, Razer Moray

Razer Unveils New In-Ear Monitors With The Razer Moray

Razer has revealed a new solution for people looking for a new in-ear monitor as they have unveiled the Razer Moray, available now.

Razer has revealed a brand new in-ear monitor design specifically for gamers as they showed off the Razer Moray model, available for purchase today. The design is a little unique in that they have created a more generic ear model that can fit almost anyone, relying on both silicone and foam earbuds to fill the game and create the soundproofing you usually see in other designs. By doing this, they've cut the wait and time of designing it to fit your specific ear like other companies do. This was specifically created for gamers, content creators, streamers, and others who spend long hours at their PC with an audio source in their ear, as they wanted to provide comfort and durability without having to wear a headset for hours on end. We got more info on it below as it is currently on sale via their website for $130.

"If all-day streaming or gaming is your thing, go all-in with the Razer Moray—ergonomic in-ear monitors made for comfort over long sessions. With a hybrid dual-driver acoustic design and expert non-fatiguing tuning, experience high-fidelity audio as you entertain your fans, or game for hours on end. Ergonomic comfort meets exceptional audio in a pairing that's nothing short of phenomenal. Tested and optimized by experts in cinematic audio immersion, the Razer Moray delivers the highest standards for clear vocals and dialogue, a distortion-free experience, and superior noise isolation."

"THX Certification is a globally recognized assurance of quality, consistency, and performance. THX blends art, technology, and the dynamics of real world listening and viewing environments to ensure products deliver the artist's true vision. With a balanced armature driver for crisp trebles and a dynamic driver for rich bass, the Razer Moray's 2-way crossover and acoustic design delivers exceptional audio you can stream and game to for hours. Molded to the ear's anatomy, the Razer Moray's ergonomic shape provides a snug fit, allowing for long streaming sessions with zero fatigue—unlike headsets which exert pressure on your head and ears."

