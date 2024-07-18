Posted in: Game Hardware, Games, Razer, Street Fighter 6, Video Games | Tagged: Akuma, street fighter

Razer Unveils New Kitsune Fighter's Edition: Akuma

Razer revealed a new item during Evo 2024 as Street Fighter 6 fans can get their hands on the Kitsune Fighter’s Edition: Akuma.

Article Summary Razer debuts the limited Kitsune Fighter’s Edition: Akuma at Evo 2024.

Exclusive Akuma design on a dye-sublimated aluminum plate, priced at $330.

The edition is limited to 1000 units, with a premiere sale at the Razer booth.

Features precise button layout, optical switches, and Razer Chroma RGB.

Razer revealed a brand-new Kitsune All-Button Optical Arcade Controller design as Street Fighter fans can get the new Akuma design. The product was shown off during Evo 2024 in Las Vegas; this collab with Capcom shows off the iconic character in his current appearance in Street Fighter 6. We have more info about the new design below as it is being sold in limited quantities at the event, online, and at Razer shops for $330.

Razer Kitsune Fighter's Edition: Akuma

The Razer Kitsune Fighter's Edition: Akuma not only embodies the ferocity and mystique of Akuma but also elevates the gaming experience with its exceptional design details. This limited-edition Razer Kitsune features a fully dye-sublimated aluminum top plate showcasing Akuma in all his fearsome glory, set against a backdrop that captures the essence of his power and intensity. All this, packaged in a unique collectable box wrapped in synthetic leather. Limited to just 1000 units globally, this true collector's item is as exclusive as it is powerful, with a limited number of units making their premiere at Evo Las Vegas for sale exclusively from the Razer booth. At its core, the Razer Kitsune is renowned for transforming the arcade controller landscape with its all-button optical setup, designed specifically for PS5 and PC. This special edition maintains all the high-performance features that the Kitsune is known for:

Precise Quad Movement Button Layout: This innovative feature replaces traditional joysticks with four tactile buttons, allowing for precise, error-free inputs that are crucial during high-stakes matches.

This innovative feature replaces traditional joysticks with four tactile buttons, allowing for precise, error-free inputs that are crucial during high-stakes matches. Razer Low-profile Linear Optical Switches: Enjoy rapid-fire responses and flawless execution with switches designed for speed and accuracy, essential for mastering Akuma's complex move set.

Enjoy rapid-fire responses and flawless execution with switches designed for speed and accuracy, essential for mastering Akuma's complex move set. Powered by Razer Chroma RGB: Illuminate your path to victory with customizable lighting options that reflect your style and mood, enhancing the visual spectacle of every bout.

