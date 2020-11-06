Razer Unveils The Kaira Pro & The Razer Book 13

Razer revealed two new products today as we head into the holiday season as they showed off the Kaira Pro and the Razer Book 13. The headset looks pretty impressive as it appears they've beefed up a number of areas, specifically on the comfort factor. Meanwhile, this new laptop is clearly made to be a small and highly portable system for people who want quality gaming anywhere but don't want to lug around a bigger laptop. The headset is currently being sold for $150 while the laptop is going for $1,200, which will be available this month on their website and at select retailers. You can read more about both below.

The Kaira Pro is specifically designed for multi-device compatibility, capable of connecting to a variety of platforms and devices. Using Xbox Wireless and Bluetooth 5.0, the Kaira Pro can be connected to the new Xbox Series X|S without the need for a dongle, and to Windows 10 PC and Android phones or tablets via Bluetooth 5.0, allowing gamers to take their headset to as many places as they take their games. Using an innovative dual microphone design, the Kaira Pro has a detachable Razer HyperClear Supercardioid Mic for crystal-clear voice chat. When out and about, the microphone can be removed, and a separate, built-in mobile microphone, concealed within the headset automatically takes over voice communication, keeping the look of the Kaira Pro clean and lightweight.

Built for mobility, the Razer Book 13 was carved from a single block of aluminum making it nimble yet durable, then anodized with a mercury white finish to give it a touch of class and an extra layer of scratch resistance. The Razer Book 13 is a compact companion, weighing in at under 3 lbs. and only .6" thin, it moves effortlessly from job to job. The keyboard features per-key Razer Chroma RGB backlighting that can be customized to highlight essential keys or to add a touch of personality. Lining the sides of the keyboard are two booming speakers powered with smart amp technology and featuring with THX Spatial Audio for rich immersive 360-degree sound. THX Spatial Audio is also available for listening over 3.5mm headphones. Up front and center is an expansive glass touchpad with Windows Precision Drivers to make every click and swipe, smooth and accurate.