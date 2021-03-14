Read Only Memories: Neurodiver Will Be Released On Next-Gen

Some cool news today as we found out that Read Only Memories: Neurodiver will be coming out on more platforms. During today's Game Dev Direct from The MIX, developer and publisher MidBoss revealed that the game will now be coming out on the PS5, Nintendo Switch, and the Epic Games Store in Q1 2022. The game has already been announced for PC, PS4, and Xbox One during the same time period. It's a little curious why the Xbox Series X is not on the list since it's now coming out on the rival console and is already slated for the predecessor. We're guessing that's only a temporary missing item and the XSX will be on the list sometime in the next year. For those of you looking to get a taste of what the game has to offer, a free demo of the next entry in the cyberpunk point-and-click adventure series is available now on Steam and the Epic Games Store. We got a little more info for you below along with the trailer for the game.

In Read Only Memories: Neurodiver, return to thriving and vibrant Neo-San Francisco a few short years after the events of 2064: Read Only Memories. Reunite with franchise favorites including former police detective Lexi Rivers, elite hacker TOMCAT, and expert attorney Jess Meas. Investigate a new mystery with the powerful psychic abilities of series newcomer ES88, who wields a bioengineered creature known as the Neurodiver to amplify her mind-reading abilities. Explore the corrupted memories of a colorful cast of diverse locals to track down an elusive psychic menace known only as the Golden Butterfly. Equipped with her trusty Neurodiver, ES88 must dive into and follow Golden Butterfly through the victims' minds in hopes of capturing Golden before they can further corrupt and distort people's memories into oblivion.