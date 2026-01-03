Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Element Games, Reality Break

Reality Break Has Released New Ship Types DLC

Reality Break dropped a new DLC before closing out 2025, as the new Ship Tyles DLC adds multiple designs, weapons, and more options

Article Summary Reality Break launches Ship Types DLC with three new ships, unique actions, and custom builds.

Players can fight prototype bosses, capture Echoes, and assemble powerful new vessels.

DLC adds ship enhancements, tech upgrades by Kaycee, and new specialist abilities to explore.

Discover ancient strongholds packed with advanced tech, dangerous traps, and exclusive loot.

Indie game developer and publisher Element Games released a new DLC for Reality Break before the end of 2025, as the Ship Types DLC is available for all. As the name suggests, players will have access to several new ships, weapons, assembly parts, and more, giving you some additional options to take on all that comes across different realities. Youc an read more about it below and see examples in the trailer above.

Ship Types DLC

The Ship Types DLC is designed to work with existing base game save files as well as the new free update that will be released alongside the DLC launch. In Reality Break, you're a mercenary who unwittingly becomes imbued with the power to alter reality. Use the Rewrite mechanic to change the fundamental nature of the gameplay: resize a weapon to fit your ship, upgrade items to unlock fantastic powers, increase the difficulty, extract crafting affixes from items, and more!

New Ship Series and Abilities: Pilot three new types of ships, each with its own unique Ship Action

Pilot three new types of ships, each with its own unique Ship Action Fight Enemy Prototypes: Stir up trouble to lure out prototype bosses, then defeat them to capture their Echoes

Stir up trouble to lure out prototype bosses, then defeat them to capture their Echoes Ship Assembly: Construct new ships based on Echoes from enemy prototypes

Construct new ships based on Echoes from enemy prototypes Ship Augmentation: Create custom builds for each ship depending on your Cognitive Capacity

Create custom builds for each ship depending on your Cognitive Capacity New Tech Specialist Upgrades: Kaycee is ready to work on all of your new ships, with a couple of new tailored upgrades for each series

Kaycee is ready to work on all of your new ships, with a couple of new tailored upgrades for each series Explore the Ancient Stronghold: Explore the massive stronghold of the Ancients to discover new tech and loot while avoiding traps and enemies

Reality Break

Reality Break is a fast-paced ARPG with many interlocking systems and an opt-in roguelite structure, all of which is modifiable via a new Rewrite mechanic that allows you to alter the fundamental nature of the gameplay for unparalleled build customization. Take on the role of a mercenary who unwittingly becomes imbued with the power to alter reality, and finds themselves thrown into a chaotic maelstrom where other sinister and malevolent forces attempt to stop them at every turn in an evolving storyline. But can you really stop those who know what you are going to do before you even know it yourself?

