Rebellion Unplugged Is Bringing Back The Judge Dredd Board Game

Rebellion Unplugged along with 2000 AD will be re-releasing Judge Dredd: The Game of Crime Fighting in Mega-City One. The game is being brought back to its former glory after 40 years with the help of its original designer, Sir Ian Livingstone, as they will not only reintroduce it to a new audience but add new content to the game to make it even more expansive than before. Building on the lore of the franchise as you attempt to bring some kind of civility back to Mega-City One. We have images and details below from the company, as well as a couple of quotes about the project. The game will be released sometime in November.

"The game sees players take on the role of Judges competing to prove themselves the greatest crime fighter in Mega-City One. Each turn, they patrol the board and bust Perps, using their action cards to gain crucial advantages or sabotage their enemies. It's a cut-throat world on the mean streets of Mega-City One, and if you want to reach the top, you can't be too worried about who you stand on to get there!

This new edition introduces the Specialist Judges expansion, casting players as one of six unique characters from across the history of Judge Dredd. Each has a special ability that will change how players approach the game, whether that be the brute strength of the Mechanismo droid, the innate abilities of the Psi Judge, the unrivaled authority of the Chief Judge, the added support available to the fresh-faced Cadet, the brutal methods of the Special Judicial Squad, or the … unique skills of the undercover Wally Squad! Alongside the expansion, the game features new and updated cards, revised rules for faster play, and recolored artwork from iconic artists Brian Bolland and Ian Gibson, giving players the ultimate Judge Dredd experience!"

"I'm thrilled that Rebellion Unplugged is publishing my Judge Dredd board game," said designer Sir Ian Livingstone. "It's 40 years since players first had the chance to drive around Mega-City One to arrest the Angel Gang, Judge Death, and other perps for their various crimes. The additional rules, action cards, and recolored art combine to make the new edition a game that I hope every Dredd fan will want to play."

"It's a delight to be working with Ian, and a real treat to revisit one of the true classics of British board gaming," said Duncan Molloy, Head of Rebellion Unplugged. "We've kept the gonzo spirit of the original while giving it a fresh look and adding new characters like the Specialist Judges, to make this edition a real celebration of the last 40 years."