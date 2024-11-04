Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Rec Room

Rec Room Confirms Nintendo Switch Release Date

Nintendo Switch players who have been looking forward to playing Rec Room will be able to do so this week, as the game comes out Wednesday

Article Summary Rec Room launches on Nintendo Switch this week, expanding its cross-platform reach to 10 platforms.

November 6 release promises cross-play, uniting players globally across VR, consoles, and mobile devices.

Experience seamless communication with integrated voice chat on the Nintendo Switch version.

CEO Nick Fajt expresses excitement about bringing Rec Room's fun and creativity to Nintendo fans.

Rec Room has officially announced a release date for its Nintendo Switch version. Players will be able to start trying the game out this week. The team revealed that the game will be released on November 6, 2024, and will be playable through cross-play across all ten platforms it is currently on. That makes it one of the most accessible titles out there in 2024. We have more details below as we wait out the next 48 hours for it to launch.

Rec Room on Nintendo Switch

With millions of active users on the Switch, Rec Room is set to bring a new level of social gaming to the platform. This launch marks another milestone in Rec Room's mission to provide a radically cross-platform, free-to-play experience for gamers worldwide. Rec Room has more than 100 million lifetime users around the world who create, share, and play games together. The game gives players a no-code, user-friendly way to make games with endless creative potential. The addition of the Nintendo Switch to this lineup underscores Rec Room's commitment to being accessible and enjoyable for players on any gaming device.

With more than 100 million lifetime users, players from across the world can create, share, and play games together across platforms. Whether on VR headsets, consoles, mobile devices, or now the Nintendo Switch, Rec Room supports cross-play, ensuring players can enjoy the experience together no matter their device. Rec Room on the Nintendo Switch will also include integrated voice chat, allowing players to seamlessly communicate with friends in real-time as they collaborate, compete, and explore new adventures.

"We've dreamed about this moment for years and are honored to bring Rec Room to the Nintendo Switch," said Nick Fajt, CEO of Rec Room. "Nintendo has played a big role in my lifelong love of video games and I'm excited to be able to bring the fun and creativity of Rec Room to their platform."

