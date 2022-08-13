Rec Room's Showdown Is Coming To VR & Multiple Platforms This Week

Rec Room has brought one of their original games, Showdown, out for multiple platforms as the game will be released later this week. If you haven't played the game before, this will put you in a cartoonish western ghost town called Sarsaparilla Springs, which has become the center of a "rootin' tootin' battlefield" in which you dress up as cowboys and have 3v3 cork-loaded shoot outs. This version of the game will also introduce a new mechanic as you'll have access to the Maker Pen tools. This will allow you to shape and refine lobbies with chips and circuits, as well as the new Maker Pen material, PvP rooms, and other goodies. You can read more and check out the latest trailer as the game will launch globally on Oculus (Rift + Quest), iOS, Android, PlayStation, Xbox, and Steam on August 18th.

In Showdown, players board the Rec Express and journey to Sarsaparilla Springs, a ghost town that has been transformed into a rootin' tootin' battle field. Once they arrive, these trailblazers can boot-up in new western outfits and assemble a team to duke it out in 3v3 cork-loaded shoot outs for coveted rewards. Those who stick together and pick their weapons wisely will battle their way to becoming the best in the old West! The Showdown room introduces creators to Rec Room's new Maker Pen tools, allowing players to refine their rooms with chips, circuits and new Maker Pen material, along with PvP rooms for creating engaging multiplayer experiences. Additionally, creators will now be able to design weapons with specs denoting rate of fire, distance and star ratings, which will allow for more intense multiplayer experiences.

"When we set out to make a Rec Room Original, we're always looking for new ways to expand what's possible for players and creators in Rec Room." said Josh Wehrly, co-founder and assistant creative director, Rec Room. "Originals not only give us the opportunity to deliver rad new games, but also drive creation in Rec Room forward by releasing the tools that power these games to the creative community.."