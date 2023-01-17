RECARO Reveals Porsche Limited Edition Gaming Chair There's a new gaming chair on the market, and it's got the Porsche brand, as RECARO has partnered with the company on the design.

RECARO has formed a brand new partnership with Porsche as they are releasing a new branded limited edition gaming chair. The two companies have come together to make a chair that takes all of the elements from the premiere car company and intergrades them into a new gaming unit for you to enjoy at home. From the coloring and materials used all the way down to the logo on the head of the chair, this is for the Porsche enthusiast or collector out there. We got more info from the team on the new design as it's available right now.

"The official launch of the new gaming chair took place on January 14, 2023, at the virtual 24-hour Le Mans race. The best racing car manufacturers, the best teams, drivers, and gamers created the perfect event to introduce the unique RECARO × Porsche Gaming Chair. The latest generation of the Porsche 911 GT3 R was also presented for the first time as part of the virtual racing series. From the 2023 season onwards, the model that inspired the gaming chair will be used by the Porsche esports works team. The unmistakable motorsport colors of Red, White, and Black as well as the unique design, convey the feeling of sitting in the car."

"Porsche and RECARO have always shared a passion and enthusiasm for sport, competition, and iconic design. The collaboration that began in the 1960s with the RECARO seat for the iconic 911 sports car is still standing – or rather fits – to this day. The collaboration in the field of gaming chairs is therefore predestined to send a top-class product into the race. In short: 100% racing spirit even off the racetrack – from start to finish. The RECARO × Porsche Gaming Chair Limited Edition is available at a recommended retail price of $2,499 in Porsche Design Stores, authorized Porsche dealerships, and online."