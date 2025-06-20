Posted in: eSports, Games, Valorant, Video Games | Tagged: Red Bull, Red Bull Home Ground

Red Bull Home Ground 2025 Announced For New York City

Red Bull Home Ground returns for its fifth year, as the event will take over the Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City this November

Red Bull has announced that they're running Red Bull Home Ground back for a fifth year, this time having the finals take place in New York City. This year's going ot be a banger as it will take place from November 13–16 in the Hammerstein Ballroom at the Manhattan Center. The event will feature four days of Valorant competition, as you'll see some of the best compete to be off-season champions. We have more details below as tickets for the event are already on sale.

Red Bull Home Ground 2025

This year, Red Bull Home Ground will feature a stacked lineup of elite contenders. Returning champions T1 are ready to defend their crown, joined by two-time VCT Global Event winners Fnatic and fan-favourites G2 Esports, Sentinels, and ZETA DIVISION. Joining these giants will be the two top teams who earn their place through the Play-In Stage and an additional team to be revealed – a gauntlet of global qualifiers open to all in India, USA, Spain, Turkey, Chile, Egypt, Belgium, Germany, South Africa, Netherlands, Japan, and EMEA qualifiers, giving players around the world the chance to earn a spot to go against the best-of-the-best on the main stage. The final main stage slot will be revealed at a later date.

For the first time, the Red Bull Home Ground World Final will be hosted in the United States, taking place at the legendary Hammerstein Ballroom in Manhattan. Known for its grand Beaux-Arts architecture and storied history hosting icons like The Grateful Dead and Guns N' Roses, the venue offers a perfect blend of classic New York legacy and modern spectacle for this high-stakes tournament. The action kicks off on November 13-14, with both days dedicated exclusively to the Play-in stage and the opening stages of the competition. For fans eager to experience the action live, tickets for the public main stage event on November 15-16 are available for purchase via Ticketmaster.

