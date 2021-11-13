Red Bull Kumite 2021: Guilty Gear ~Strive~ Round Robin Results

We're live in Las Vegas at Caesars Palace where Red Bull has taken over for two days of competition with Red Bull Kumite 2021. This is their first major in-person fighting tourney since the pandemic happened last year, and with strict health protocols in place, we're here checking out both days of the games. Day one has Tekken 7 and Guilty Gear ~Strive~, as we have the results from all the Round Robin matches for the latter before they build the semifinals brackets.

Red Bull Kumite 2021: Guilty Gear ~Strive~ Round-Robin – Part 1

Apologyman vs. GOBOU

Apologyman started off the match with Faust while GOBOU brought in Zato-1. Apologyman dealt a heavy first victory capitalizing on bomb placement and great combos to go up 1-0, but GOBOU wasn't taking that lying down and quickly came back with a shutout to tie it up 1-1. After that second match, GOBOU pretty much figured out his attack patterns and knew when to strike, thrashing Apologyman 2-1.

Skyll vs. BNBBN

In what was essentially the quickest match of the round-robin set, the Sol Badguy faceoff had both players went toe-to-toe with the same character. However, Skyll just owned the match as he went 2-0 in short order. Blink and you would have missed this one.

Uriel_Legion vs. Diaphone

Diaphone came into this match with I-NO while Uriel_Legion jumped in with Nagoriyuki. This was another one of those "blink and you'd miss it" matches as Diaphone pushed in quick and didn't give Legion much of a chance to build up an offense. Diaphone went over 2-0 in short order.

Daru I-NO vs. SonicFox

Daru suited up with I-NO while SonicFox brought in Leo Whitefang. Early on Daru laid waste to Sonic as he handled them easily to go up for the 1-0. Sonic switched it up to Zato-1, but it didn't matter much as Daru was on a tear and ripped through Sonic with ease as he took the 2-0 victory, much to the surprise of some in the crowd.

Red Bull Kumite 2021: Guilty Gear ~Strive~ Round-Robin – Part 2

Apologyman vs. Skyll

Apologyman went with Faust again while Skyll stuck to his guns with Sol Badguy. Apologyman throughout the big guns and wasted no time hitting combo after combo to take the first win to go up 1-0. The second match was a bit more evenly balanced as we saw Skyll make a comeback and show how merciless he can be when put into a corner. Even after a first win, Skyll fired back on the next two to tie it up 1-1. Sticking with both characters again, and after learning his lesson from the last round, Skyll kept Apologyman in the corner and ran roughshod over him for the first win, but Apologyman eeked out a win of his own to tie it up. The final match was pretty even until eh end when Skyll couldn't escape and took the L with both having a sliver of life left. Apologyman took the series 2-1.

GOBOU vs. BNBBN

GOBOU stayed with Zato-1 while BNBBN stayed with Sol Badguy. The two were evenly matched for a moment until GOBOU found his rhythm and sliced through the first match to make it 1-0. BNBBN came back for the first win in match two, but then got decimated by GOBOU to tie it up, leading to another domination round leading to GOBOU going up 2-0 and the win.

Uriel_Legion vs. SonicFox

SonicFox came back in with Leo Whitefans while Uriel_Legion returned with Nagoriyuki. Sonic looked to be in charge for a moment until the blood drain affected their health in the first match, followed by what looked like a slaughter as Legion went up 1-0. The second match was much of the same as Legion exploited Sonic's weaknesses and found openings they shouldn't have given up. Sonic pulled out a victory at the last moment for the first fight, then made a flurry of combos for the comeback to tie it 1-1. The two were more evenly matched in the third fight, but much like the first round of fights, the blood drain hit SonicFox too much and they ended up losing while Legion went up 2-1.

Diaphone vs. Daru I-NO

Both players jumped into this match choosing I-NO as their main. The first match was pretty even with each gaining a victory over the other, but ended in Diaphone taking the first victory. After that, it was a masterclass in how to play I-NO, which was surprising considering Daru is one of the biggest I-NO players on the circuit, as Diaphone took an easy victory over him to go up 2-0 for the win.

Red Bull Kumite 2021: Guilty Gear ~Strive~ Round-Robin – Part 3

Apologyman vs. BNBBN

Apologyman stayed with Faust this round as he met a Sol Badguy of a different flavor with BNBBN. The first match was a hard-fought 1-0 for Apologyman who showed off everything Faust could do. It looked like he would continue to roll with a first victory in match two, but BNBBN got a near-perfect to tie it up followed by a dominating play to tie everything up 1-1. The third match had them tie it up with each other at a win a piece, but Apologyman came out swinging at the end to win it 2-1.

GOBOU vs. Skyll

Skyll stayed with Sol Badguy as GOBOU took Zato-1 into the fray. Skyll couldn't get his rhythm in the first match as GOBOU put on a clinic with his skills and beat Skyll firmly for the 1-0. The second round was even faster to where we went and grabbed a drink of water and it was over. GOBOU took the 2-0 win to end Block A's set of matches.

Uriel_Legion vs. Daru I-NO

Sticking to their guns, Legion came in with Nagoriyuki while Daru fought with I-NO. Legion came out the gate swinging and made short order in the first fight, but then Daru came back with a perfect to tie it up, but Legion found his way through to a second win to take the 1-0 lead. The second match had both players evenly matched again for a victory apiece, but Daru found his groove and took the second match to tie it up 1-1. Leguin was not down with that loss and came back furiously with the blood drain and the master slash combos to win two in a row and take the set 2-1.

SonicFox vs. Diaphone

The final round-robin match showed SonicFox taking Jack-O into the match while Diaphone brought I-NO to the fight. SonicFox surprised everyone with the first win, but Disphone took the next two to take the 1-0 lead. The second match didn't even last that long as Sonic was slammed with a perfect and a dominating loss, as Diaphone went up 2-0 to move onto the semifinals.

In the end, the final four going to the semifinals are GOBOU, Apologyman, Diaphone, and Uriel_Legion. Keep an eye on our site for more results from Red Bull Kumite!