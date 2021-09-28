Red Bull Untapped Returns With A New Magic: The Gathering Tourney

Red Bull and Wizards of the Coast have partnered again for Red Bull Untapped as they hold a new global tourney for Magic: The Gathering. The two companies have come together for this third installment what's become a pretty popular series, despite the pandemic being an issue for most of its existence. This one will still be fought in MTG: Arena, with a series of Regional and International events across the globe to bring out the best of the best from every corner. The tournament will eventually end in Lisbon, Portugal in December with an epic World Finals. You can read more about the tournament overall as the first International Event is now open for registration on MTG Melee here.

Red Bull Untapped is an open and free-to-enter competition that lets players challenge each other, summon their creatures and cast their spells in the immersive world of Magic: The Gathering. The tournament will feature online play on Magic: The Gathering Arena, in the Standard and Historic formats, playing a mix of Constructed and Limited formats. This combination of Magic: The Gathering Arena will give fans a variety of awesome MTG battles, some in formats they haven't been able to play and spectate for the past 18 months. Red Bull Untapped 2021 follows successful tournaments held in both 2019 and 2020, the latter seeing over 20,000 registrations.

There are six international Red Bull Untapped events throughout 2021, beginning in October and running until the end of November. Open to all, each event will be held online and feature a two day stand-off between players from all over the world. The winner of each International Stop will receive an exclusive custom Red Bull Untapped trophy as well as an invitation to the Portugal event, the epic finale in the Red Bull Untapped series. This will be one of two regional stops taking place as part of Red Bull Untapped, with the other in Japan in autumn later this year.