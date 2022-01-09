Red Dead Online Players Voice Frustrations With Lack Of Content

Rockstar Games is taking it on the chin from their community this week as Red Dead Online players are complaining about the content. Or to be more clear, the lack thereof. To understand this you have to go back a couple of weeks to the reveal of the new Dr. Dre content for Grand Theft Auto Online, in which you'll be getting Dre himself in a specific storyline centered around the record industry in Los Santos. That content reveal started a slowly building movement of online rage from RDO players which has boiled into an outcry against the developer for what they feel is favoritism toward GTAO and abandonment for RDO. Many of whom pointed out that the last major content addition to the game was clear back in July 2021 with the release of the Blood Money story which added a whole new set of crimes and The Quick Draw Club to the mix. That's a whole six months without a major update for their online service.

The movement really picked up steam on January 6th when Rockstar, which appeared to be out of response to some of the criticism, announced they were launching a new month-long event to start the new year. However, that was met with a lukewarm response as players pointed out that the event adds absolutely zero new content and only gives bonus rewards to modes that were either already there or were easy for the staff to add back into the game. Since that time, a new hashtag on Twitter labeled #SaveRedDeadOnline has been trending all weekend long, calling on the Rockstar devs to make an effort to treat RDO the same way they do GTAO.

Start off the new year with bonuses on A Land of Opportunities, Call to Arms, Gang Hideouts and more, all month long in Red Dead Online: https://t.co/abyoHam2vX pic.twitter.com/OfuzH9igx3 — Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) January 6, 2022 Show Full Tweet

I have been playing Red Dead Online since the first day it was available to anyone. The game could be greater than GTA: Online if given equal attention. All of my friends have quit Red Dead since there is nothing long lasting but I hope a new era is coming. #SaveRedDeadOnline pic.twitter.com/gNAXQMXEUN — Ryan Hoffert (@ItisMegafun13) January 9, 2022 Show Full Tweet

Whether or not Rockstar will put any effort into Red Dead Online the same way they do for Grand Theft Auto Online is a little hard to believe. With all due respect to RDO players, GTAO still makes the company a ton of money. Far more than RDO has ever raked in. It's pretty clear money and resources have been put into that game to keep that money train coming. Unless the company decides out of the blue to listen to their fans and plop down a dedicated roadmap, we're betting the best way you'll get new content is if someone starts a new server the same way people have created them for GTAO (NoPixel, for example) and create their own content using the game's assets. But hey, we'll see how the company responds to the outcry this week, if they respond at all.