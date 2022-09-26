ReedPop Announces E3 2023 Dates, Including Business Days

ReedPop, along with the ESA, officially revealed dates for E3 2023 as they are expanding it to four days with business dates included. The convention will take place from June 13th-16th, returning to the Los Angeles Convention Center, as they will separate industry and consumer days and spaces. This is actually a pretty big deal as this is something that a lot of attendees have been asking for since the first year fans were able to attend the event. June 13th and 14th will specifically be designated as the industry dates where developers and publishers will specifically be speaking with media and other industry-related representatives, separating the business side of the convention from the fandom.

June 15th will also be an industry day, but it will be the first day the convention is open to the public as the two sides will crossover. And finally, the 16th will be a public day only, giving fans a chance to explore the event without media and reps around; however, it will still be open to content creators, media personalities, and others connected to gaming. We'll see how publishers respond to the change, especially with Summer Games Fest holding its own in-person event in June, and Xbox holding its own one-day event at the Microsoft Theater. We have more info on the changes below, along with a quote from ReedPop.

E3 Business Days will take place Tuesday, June 13 to Thursday, June 15, reserved exclusively for registered industry personnel to network in-person, hold professional meetings, and connect with licensors and distributors. Amidst dedicated, industry-only halls and spaces, media can go hands-on with upcoming games showcased by developers and publishers from around the world. E3 Gamer Days will take place Thursday, June 15 and Friday, June 16 in a different hall than the industry area, inviting consumers to go hands-on with the future of gaming and connect with developers, content creators, media personalities, and more. A dedicated theater of content, open to ticket holders, will run during these days and offer deep-dive looks at highly anticipated titles. E3 is being operated by ReedPop, the group behind events such as PAX, EGX, New York Comic-Con, Star Wars Celebration, and more. "E3 is one of the global gaming industry's few opportunities to come together, unite as one loud voice, and show the world what it is creating," said ReedPop VP of Gaming Kyle Marsden-Kish. "Our vision is to reunite the industry by re-establishing the traditional E3 week, bring back that spark, and restore E3's role as a truly magical global showcase event for game creators and consumers."