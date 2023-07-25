Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Niantic, Pokémon GO | Tagged: adventure week, pokemon, Regidrago
Regidrago Raid Guide For Pokémon GO Players: Hidden Gems
Regidrago makes its Tier Five debut in Pokémon GO and you can take down this Legendary Galarian Dragon with these top counters.
The annual, highly anticipated event Adventure Week is coming later this week to Pokémon GO. This Fossil-themed event brings a new Raid Rotation to the game featuring Mega Tyranitar making its debut in Mega Raids and Regidrago coming to Tier Five Raids for the first time since its initial debut in limited, in-person-only Elite Raids. Today's raid guide for Pokémon GO players will help you assemble a team to take down Regidrago so you can earn an encounter with this Galarian Legendary Pokémon. Let's get into it.
Top Regidrago Counters
Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top ten Regidrago counters as such:
- Mega Gardevoir: Charm, Dazzling Gleam
- Shadow Salamence: Dragon Tail, Draco Meteor
- Mega Salamence: Dragon Tail, Draco Meteor
- Mega Latios: Dragon Breath, Dragon Claw
- Shadow Dragonite: Dragon Tail, Draco Meteor
- Primal Groudon: Dragon Tail, Precipice Blades
- Shadow Garchomp: Dragon Tail, Outrage
- Shadow Gardevoir: Charm, Dazzling Gleam
- Shadow Mamoswine: Powder Snow, Avalanche
- Shadow Latios: Dragon Breath, Dragon Claw
It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Regidrago with efficiency.
- Rayquaza: Dragon Tail, Breaking Swipe
- Haxorus: Dragon Tail, Breaking Swipe
- Dialga: Dragon Breath, Draco Meteor
- Salamence: Dragon Tail, Draco Meteor
- Palkia: Dragon Tail, Draco Meteor
- Zekrom: Dragon Breath, Outrage
- Garchomp: Dragon Tail, Outrage
- Kyurem: Dragon Breath, Glaciate
- Dragonite: Dragon Tail, Draco Meteor
- Reshiram: Dragon Breath, Draco Meteor
How Many Trainers Are Needed?
Regidrago can be defeated with Two Trainers, but if you cannot guarantee the top counters with maxed-out CP and the best moves, your best bet is to make sure you have three or more Trainers. Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon.
Shiny Odds & 100% IVs
Regidrago cannot currently be encountered in its Shiny form. When looking for a Pokémon with the best stats, the 100% IV Regidrago will have a CP of 1699 in normal weather conditions and 2124 in boosted conditions.
Happy raiding, fellow trainers! Be sure to check back on Bleeding Cool for daily updates on all things Pokémon GO.
Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!