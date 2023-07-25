Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Niantic, Pokémon GO | Tagged: adventure week, pokemon, Regidrago

Regidrago Raid Guide For Pokémon GO Players: Hidden Gems

Regidrago makes its Tier Five debut in Pokémon GO and you can take down this Legendary Galarian Dragon with these top counters.

The annual, highly anticipated event Adventure Week is coming later this week to Pokémon GO. This Fossil-themed event brings a new Raid Rotation to the game featuring Mega Tyranitar making its debut in Mega Raids and Regidrago coming to Tier Five Raids for the first time since its initial debut in limited, in-person-only Elite Raids. Today's raid guide for Pokémon GO players will help you assemble a team to take down Regidrago so you can earn an encounter with this Galarian Legendary Pokémon. Let's get into it.

Top Regidrago Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top ten Regidrago counters as such:

Mega Gardevoir: Charm, Dazzling Gleam

Shadow Salamence: Dragon Tail, Draco Meteor

Mega Salamence: Dragon Tail, Draco Meteor

Mega Latios: Dragon Breath, Dragon Claw

Shadow Dragonite: Dragon Tail, Draco Meteor

Primal Groudon: Dragon Tail, Precipice Blades

Shadow Garchomp: Dragon Tail, Outrage

Shadow Gardevoir: Charm, Dazzling Gleam

Shadow Mamoswine: Powder Snow, Avalanche

Shadow Latios: Dragon Breath, Dragon Claw

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Regidrago with efficiency.

Rayquaza: Dragon Tail, Breaking Swipe

Haxorus: Dragon Tail, Breaking Swipe

Dialga: Dragon Breath, Draco Meteor

Salamence: Dragon Tail, Draco Meteor

Palkia: Dragon Tail, Draco Meteor

Zekrom: Dragon Breath, Outrage

Garchomp: Dragon Tail, Outrage

Kyurem: Dragon Breath, Glaciate

Dragonite: Dragon Tail, Draco Meteor

Reshiram: Dragon Breath, Draco Meteor

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Regidrago can be defeated with Two Trainers, but if you cannot guarantee the top counters with maxed-out CP and the best moves, your best bet is to make sure you have three or more Trainers. Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon.

Shiny Odds & 100% IVs

Regidrago cannot currently be encountered in its Shiny form. When looking for a Pokémon with the best stats, the 100% IV Regidrago will have a CP of 1699 in normal weather conditions and 2124 in boosted conditions.

Happy raiding, fellow trainers! Be sure to check back on Bleeding Cool for daily updates on all things Pokémon GO.

