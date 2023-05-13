Regidrago Returns To May 2023's Elite Raids Today In Pokémon GO Regidrago returns to May 2023’s Elite Raids today in Pokémon GO. Battle and defeat this Galarian Legendary with these counters.

Regidrago is back in Elite Raids today. These exclusively in-person raids will hatch 11 AM, 2 PM, and 5 PM local time. This is currently the only way to capture Regidrago in Pokémon GO. Today's raid guide for Pokémon GO players will help you assemble a team to take down this Galarian Legendary in these special Elite Raids. This will also key you into which is the best Mega Pokémon to Mega Evolve as you head out to hit these Elite Raids. Let's get into it.

Top Regidrago Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top ten Regidrago counters as such:

Mega Gardevoir: Charm, Dazzling Gleam

Mega Salamence: Dragon Tail, Draco Meteor

Shadow Dragonite: Dragon Tail, Draco Meteor

Mega Latios: Dragon Breath, Dragon Claw

Primal Groudon: Dragon Tail, Precipice Blades

Shadow Latios: Dragon Breath, Dragon Claw

Shadow Gardevoir: Charm, Dazzling Gleam

Shadow Mamoswine: Powder Snow, Avalanche

Rayquaza: Dragon Tail, Breaking Swipe

Shadow Latias: Dragon Breath, Dragon Claw

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Regidrago with efficiency.

Salamence: Dragon Tail, Draco Meteor

Palkia: Dragon Tail, Draco Meteor

Kyurem: Dragon Breath, Glaciate

Dragonite: Dragon Tail, Draco Meteor

Dialga: Dragon Breath, Draco Meteor

Reshiram: Dragon Breath, Draco Meteor

Zekrom: Dragon Breath, Outrage

Latios: Dragon Breath, Dragon Claw

Garchomp: Dragon Trail, Outrage

Galarian Darmanitan: Ice Fang, Avalanche

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Regidrago can be defeated with two trainers, but if you cannot guarantee the top counters with maxed-out CP and the best moves, your best bet is to make sure you have four or more players. Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon.

Shiny Odds & 100% IVs

Regidrago cannot currently be encountered in its Shiny form. When looking for a Pokémon with the best stats, the 100% IV Regidrago will have a CP of 1699 in normal weather conditions and 2124 in boosted conditions.

Happy raiding, fellow trainers!