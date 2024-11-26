Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Niantic, Pokémon GO | Tagged: Max Out, pokemon, Regieleki

Regieleki Raid Guide for Pokémon GO: Max Out Season

Our Regieleki Raid Guide for Pokémon GO will help you take down this new Shiny-capabale Legendary in the Max Out Finale event.

The September, October, and November seasons of Pokémon GO, titled Max Out, are now wrapping up. This season has focused on Galar, introducing Dynamax Pokémon and Max Battles. For the final month of Max Out, Tier Five Raids will feature Lugia, Origin Forme Dialga, Origin Forme Palkia, Zacian, Zamazenta, Regieleki, and Regidrago with Shadow Raids featuring Suicune on the weekends. Meanwhile, Mega Raids see the return of Mega Manectric, Mega Salamence, Mega Beedrill, Mega Ampharos, and Mega Altaria. Today's raid guide for Pokémon GO players will help you assemble a team to take down Regieleki, who will have a stint as the Tier Five Raid Boss. Let's get into it.

Top Regieleki Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top ten Regieleki counters as such:

Primal Groudon: Mud Shot, Precipice Blades

Shadow Garchomp: Mud Shot, Earth Power

Shadow Groudon: Mud Shot, Precipice Blades

Shadow Garchomp: Mud Shot, Earth Power

Shadow Excadrill: Mud-Slap, Scorching Sands

Shadow Mamoswine: Mud-Slap, High Horsepower

Shadow Rhyperior: Mud-Slap, Earthquake

Therian Forme Landorus: Mud Shot, Earthquake

Groudon: Mud Shot, Precipice Blades

Shadow Golurk: Mud-Slap, Earth Power

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help efficiently take down Regieleki.

Excadrill: Mud-Slap, Scorching Sands

Garchomp: Mud Shot, Earth Power

Mamoswine: Mud-Slap, High Horsepower

Dawn Wings Necrozma: Psycho Cut, Moongeist Beam

Rhyperior: Mud-Slap, Earthquake

Incarnate Forme Landorus: Mud Shot, Earth Power

Golurk: Mud-Slap, Earth Power

Rhydon: Mud-Slap, Earthquake

Krookodile: Mud-Slap, Earthquake

Flygon: Sand Attack, Earth Power

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Regieleki can be defeated with two trainers, but if you cannot guarantee the top counters with maxed-out CP and the best moves, your best bet is to make sure you have three or more players. Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon. If you get a Shiny, though, it is a guaranteed catch so be sure to use a Pinap Berry.

Shiny Odds & 100% IVs

The Shiny rate for Legendary Pokémon is approximately one in 20. When looking for a Pokémon with the best stats, the 100% IV Regieleki will have a CP of 1602 in normal weather conditions and 2002 in boosted conditions.

Happy raiding, fellow trainers! Be sure to check back on Bleeding Cool for daily updates on all things Pokémon GO.

