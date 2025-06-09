Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Niantic, Pokémon GO | Tagged: Delightful Days, pokemon, regirock

Regirock Raid Guide for Pokémon GO: Delightful Days

Regice, Regirock, Registeel, Regidrago, Regieleki, & Regigigas return to Pokémon GO Raids this June. Defeat Regirock with this guide.

Article Summary Regirock returns to Pokémon GO raids during the Delightful Days season with top counters revealed.

Best Regirock counters include Mega Lucario, Dusk Mane Necrozma, Primal Groudon, and more.

Three to four trainers recommended for defeating Regirock; power up teams for best results.

Shiny odds are 1 in 20, with 100% IV Regirock CP at 1784 (normal) and 2230 (weather boosted).

The June, July, and September season of Pokémon GO, titled Delightful Days, has now begun. This season will focus on the build-up and aftermath of the global Pokémon GO Fest 2025 mega event. For the first month of Delightful Days, Tier Five Raids will feature Tapu Bulu, Groudon, Kyogre, and Cobalion, with Shadow Raids featuring Regice on the weekends. There will also be a special week of Raids featuring the Titans: Regice, Regirock, Registeel, Regidrago, and Regieleki. Meanwhile, Mega Raids see the return of Mega Abomasnow, Mega Manectric, Mega Beedrill, and Mega Aggron. Today's raid guide for Pokémon GO players will help you assemble a team to take down Regirock, who will have a stint as the Tier Five Raid Boss. Let's get into it.

Top Regirock Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top ten Regirock counters as such:

Mega Lucario: Force Palm, Aura Sphere

Dusk Mane Necrozma: Metal Claw, Sunsteel Strike

Primal Groudon: Mud Shot, Precipice Blades

Primal Kyogre: Waterfall, Origin Pulse

Mega Sceptile: Bullet Seed, Frenzy Plant

Shadow Groudon: Mud Shot, Precipice Blades

Shadow Metagross: Bullet Punch, Meteor Mash

Mega Garchomp: Mud Shot, Earth Power

Mega Swampert: Water Gun, Hydro Cannon

Shadow Kyogre: Waterfall, Origin Pulse

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Regirock with efficiency.

Crowned Sword Zacian: Metal Claw, Iron Head

Terrakion: Double Kick, Sacred Sword

Therian Forme Landorus: Mud Shot, Sandsear Storm

Lucario: Force Palm, Aura Sphere

Keldeo: Low Kick, Sacred Sword

Kartana: Razor Leaf, Leaf Blade

Metagross: Bullet Punch, Meteor Mash

Groudon: Mud Shot, Precipice Blades

Dawn Wings Necrozma: Metal Claw, Moongeist Beam

Hisuian Decidueye: Magical Leaf, Aura Sphere

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Regirock can be defeated with three trainers… but just barely. If you cannot guarantee the top counters with maxed-out CP and the best moves, your best bet is to make sure you have four or more players. Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon. If you get a Shiny, though, it is a guaranteed catch so be sure to use a Pinap Berry.

Shiny Odds & 100% IVs

The Shiny rate for Legendary Pokémon is approximately one in 20. When looking for a Pokémon with the best stats, the 100% IV Regirock will have a CP of 1784 in normal weather conditions and 2230 in boosted conditions.

Happy raiding, fellow trainers! Be sure to check back on Bleeding Cool for daily updates on all things Pokémon GO.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!