Registeel Raid Guide for Pokémon GO: Delightful Days

Regice, Regirock, Registeel, Regidrago, Regieleki, & Regigigas return to Pokémon GO Raids this June. Defeat Registeel with this guide.

Article Summary Registeel returns to Pokémon GO raids during the Delightful Days season event this June.

Top Registeel counters include Mega Lucario, Primal Groudon, and Reshiram for efficient battles.

Plan for at least three trainers to defeat Registeel; four or more makes the raid easier.

Shiny Registeel odds are 1 in 20, with 100% IVs at 1398 CP (normal) and 1748 CP (boosted).

The June, July, and September season of Pokémon GO, titled Delightful Days, has now begun. This season will focus on the build-up and aftermath of the global Pokémon GO Fest 2025 mega event. For the first month of Delightful Days, Tier Five Raids will feature Tapu Bulu, Groudon, Kyogre, and Cobalion, with Shadow Raids featuring Regice on the weekends. There will also be a special week of Raids featuring the Titans: Regice, Regirock, Registeel, Regidrago, and Regieleki. Meanwhile, Mega Raids see the return of Mega Abomasnow, Mega Manectric, Mega Beedrill, and Mega Aggron. Today's raid guide for Pokémon GO players will help you assemble a team to take down Registeel, who will have a stint as the Tier Five Raid Boss. Let's get into it.

Top Registeel Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top ten Registeel counters as such:

Mega Lucario: Force Palm, Aura Sphere

Mega Blaziken: Counter, Blast Burn

Primal Groudon: Mud Shot, Precipice Blades

Mega Charizard Y: Fire Spin, Blast Burn

Shadow Chandelure: Fire Spin, Overheat

Shadow Groudon: Mud Shot, Precipice Blades

Shadow Heatran: Fire Spin, Magma Storm

Mega Garchomp: Mud Shot, Earth Power

Reshiram: Fire Fang, Overheat

Lucario: Force Palm, Aura Sphere

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Registeel with efficiency.

Blacephalon: Incinerate, Mystical Fire

Terrakion: Double Kick, Sacred Sword

Keldeo: Low Kick, Sacred Sword

Therian Forme Landorus: Mud Shot, Sandsear Storm

Heatran: Fire Spin, Magma Storm

Chandelure: Fire Spin, Overheat

Rapid Strike Urshifu: Counter, Dynamic Punch

Emboar: Low Kick, Blast Burn

Groudon: Mud Shot, Precipice Blades

Apex Purified Ho-Oh: Incinerate, Sacred Fire

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Registeel can be defeated with three trainers, but if you cannot guarantee the top counters with maxed-out CP and the best moves, your best bet is to make sure you have four or more players. Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon. If you get a Shiny, though, it is a guaranteed catch so be sure to use a Pinap Berry.

Shiny Odds & 100% IVs

The Shiny rate for Legendary Pokémon is approximately one in 20. When looking for a Pokémon with the best stats, the 100% IV Registeel will have a CP of 1398 in normal weather conditions and 1748 in boosted conditions.

Happy raiding, fellow trainers! Be sure to check back on Bleeding Cool for daily updates on all things Pokémon GO.

