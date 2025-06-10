Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Niantic, Pokémon GO | Tagged: Delightful Days, Niantic, pokemon, pokemon go, registeel
Registeel Raid Guide for Pokémon GO: Delightful Days
Regice, Regirock, Registeel, Regidrago, Regieleki, & Regigigas return to Pokémon GO Raids this June. Defeat Registeel with this guide.
Article Summary
- Registeel returns to Pokémon GO raids during the Delightful Days season event this June.
- Top Registeel counters include Mega Lucario, Primal Groudon, and Reshiram for efficient battles.
- Plan for at least three trainers to defeat Registeel; four or more makes the raid easier.
- Shiny Registeel odds are 1 in 20, with 100% IVs at 1398 CP (normal) and 1748 CP (boosted).
The June, July, and September season of Pokémon GO, titled Delightful Days, has now begun. This season will focus on the build-up and aftermath of the global Pokémon GO Fest 2025 mega event. For the first month of Delightful Days, Tier Five Raids will feature Tapu Bulu, Groudon, Kyogre, and Cobalion, with Shadow Raids featuring Regice on the weekends. There will also be a special week of Raids featuring the Titans: Regice, Regirock, Registeel, Regidrago, and Regieleki. Meanwhile, Mega Raids see the return of Mega Abomasnow, Mega Manectric, Mega Beedrill, and Mega Aggron. Today's raid guide for Pokémon GO players will help you assemble a team to take down Registeel, who will have a stint as the Tier Five Raid Boss. Let's get into it.
Top Registeel Counters
Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top ten Registeel counters as such:
- Mega Lucario: Force Palm, Aura Sphere
- Mega Blaziken: Counter, Blast Burn
- Primal Groudon: Mud Shot, Precipice Blades
- Mega Charizard Y: Fire Spin, Blast Burn
- Shadow Chandelure: Fire Spin, Overheat
- Shadow Groudon: Mud Shot, Precipice Blades
- Shadow Heatran: Fire Spin, Magma Storm
- Mega Garchomp: Mud Shot, Earth Power
- Reshiram: Fire Fang, Overheat
- Lucario: Force Palm, Aura Sphere
It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Registeel with efficiency.
- Blacephalon: Incinerate, Mystical Fire
- Terrakion: Double Kick, Sacred Sword
- Keldeo: Low Kick, Sacred Sword
- Therian Forme Landorus: Mud Shot, Sandsear Storm
- Heatran: Fire Spin, Magma Storm
- Chandelure: Fire Spin, Overheat
- Rapid Strike Urshifu: Counter, Dynamic Punch
- Emboar: Low Kick, Blast Burn
- Groudon: Mud Shot, Precipice Blades
- Apex Purified Ho-Oh: Incinerate, Sacred Fire
How Many Trainers Are Needed?
Registeel can be defeated with three trainers, but if you cannot guarantee the top counters with maxed-out CP and the best moves, your best bet is to make sure you have four or more players. Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon. If you get a Shiny, though, it is a guaranteed catch so be sure to use a Pinap Berry.
Shiny Odds & 100% IVs
The Shiny rate for Legendary Pokémon is approximately one in 20. When looking for a Pokémon with the best stats, the 100% IV Registeel will have a CP of 1398 in normal weather conditions and 1748 in boosted conditions.
Happy raiding, fellow trainers! Be sure to check back on Bleeding Cool for daily updates on all things Pokémon GO.