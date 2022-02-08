Registeel Raid Guide For Pokémon GO Players: February 2022

The current run of the Legendary Titans of Hoenn in Pokémon GO continues. Registeel is about to take over from Regirock as Tier Five raid boss. With this Raid Guide, you can prepare a team to take on this Legendary Steel-type Pokémon from the Hoenn region, perfect your catching strategy, and understand Registeel's 100% IVs.

Top Registeel Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top 10 Registeel counters as such:

Mega Charizard Y (Fire Spin, Blast Burn)

Shadow Moltres (Fire Spin, Overheat)

Shadow Entei (Fire Fang, Overheat)

Shadow Machamp (Counter, Dynamic Punch)

Reshiram (Fire Fang, Overheat)

Mega Charizard X (Fire Spin, Blast Burn)

Shadow Charizard (Fire Spin, Blast Burn)

Chandelure (Fire Spin, Overheat)

Shadow Hariyama (Counter, Dynamic Punch)

Mega Houndoom (Fire Fang, Flamethrower)

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Registeel with efficiency.

Lucario (Counter, Aura Sphere)

Darmanitan (Fire Fang, Overheat)

Moltres (Fire Spin, Overheat)

Conkeldurr (Counter, Dynamic Punch)

Blaziken (Counter, Blast Burn)

Entei (Fire Fang, Overheat)

Machamp (Counter, Dynamic Punch)

Emboar (Ember, Blast Burn)

Therian Forme Landorus (Mud Shot, Earthquake)

Heatran (Fire Spin, Flamethrower)

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Registeel can be defeated with three trainers, but if you cannot guarantee the top counters with maxed-out CP and the best moves, your best bet is to make sure you have four or five players.

Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon.

Shiny Odds & 100% IVs

The Shiny rate for Legendary Pokémon is approximately one in twenty.

When looking for a Pokémon with the best stats, the 100% IV Registeel will have a CP of 1398 in normal weather conditions and 1748 in boosted conditions.

Happy raiding, fellow trainers!