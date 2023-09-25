Posted in: Games, Gearbox Publishing, Video Games | Tagged: Relic Hunters Legend, Rogue Snail

Relic Hunters Legend Releases New Early Access Trailer

Check out the latest trailer for Relic Hunters Legend as the team behind the game are gearing up for its release into Early Access.

Rogue Snail and Gearbox Publishing have released a new trailer for Relic Hunters Legend, as the team prepares to publish the game into Early Access. The game is getting a limited edition this week as they show off some of what's to come, but not the complete picture. But before you go buying it from Steam, they got a new trailer to hype it up, which you can check out below.

" Relic Hunters Legend is a fun to learn and challenging to master top-down looter-shooter set in a vibrant, lore-rich world. Dive into a single-player Story Mode to meet and unlock five unique Relic Hunter characters, each with their own abilities, playstyles, and personalities. Then test your skills and face off against intergalactic threats in a variety of highly replayable online multiplayer co-op missions for up to 4 players. Through looting powerful gear, unleashing unique abilities, and uncovering mysterious Relics, players will reveal the truth behind Duke Ducan's regime and save the galaxy. To kick off Early Access, Rogue Snail is unrolling special game mode content."

New Game Mode: In a new game mode Asteroid Dungeon Nemesis, players can earn the best loot in the galaxy by conquering five increasingly challenging missions. Upon completing each mission, either solo or in highly cooperative multiplayer matches with up to three other Hunters, players can receive incredible limited-time rewards like ultra-rare Legendary Materials, endgame Gear and Weapons, and lots of Bounty.

In a new game mode Asteroid Dungeon Nemesis, players can earn the best loot in the galaxy by conquering five increasingly challenging missions. Upon completing each mission, either solo or in highly cooperative multiplayer matches with up to three other Hunters, players can receive incredible limited-time rewards like ultra-rare Legendary Materials, endgame Gear and Weapons, and lots of Bounty. Friendship Adventures: Through the single-player story mission Friendship Adventures, players can delve deeper into the Hunters' stories and lore. The Early Access Launch debuts the Friendship Adventure "Keytar Hero" to unlock Raff, the team's engineer musician, and "Ace of Hearts" for Ace, the team's jetpacking pilot donkey.

Through the single-player story mission Friendship Adventures, players can delve deeper into the Hunters' stories and lore. The Early Access Launch debuts the Friendship Adventure "Keytar Hero" to unlock Raff, the team's engineer musician, and "Ace of Hearts" for Ace, the team's jetpacking pilot donkey. New Relics: Three new powerful Relics —The Thunder Hammer, The Cross, and The Obsidian Cat—can be uncovered and equipped to deal massive damage.

Three new powerful Relics —The Thunder Hammer, The Cross, and The Obsidian Cat—can be uncovered and equipped to deal massive damage. New Timeline Unlocked: Fight your way through alternate timelines. In the Broken Era timeline, players can test their skills with the challenging new Epic difficulty to collect the super-rare Unique Gear, a new collection of super-powerful gear pieces available only through the Broken Era.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!