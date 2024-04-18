Posted in: Games, Gearbox Publishing, Video Games | Tagged: gunfire games, Remnant II

Remnant II Reveals More Details About Invoker Archetype

Ahead of the next DLC launch for Remnant II, the developers revealed more details about the next Archetype coming in, the Invoker.

Article Summary Invoker Archetype in Remnant II harnesses elemental powers, launching with The Forgotten Kingdom DLC.

Prime Perk, Visionary, boosts Skill charges and reduces cooldowns for diverse tactic gameplay.

New Invoker Skills include tidal waves, rejuvenating rains, and devastating sandblasts.

Archetype Trait, Gifted, extends duration of Skills, enhancing gameplay with lasting buffs.

Gearbox Publishing and Gunfire Games have revealed more information about the next Remnant II Archetyle, as the Invoker will arrive next week. Serving as a piece of The Forgotten Kingdom, which will be released on April 23, this Archetype delves more into nature as they harness powers from the elements to enhance themselves and send out powerful attacks against enemies. We have more details about the new Archetype below for you to read over, as well as the latest trailer to check out above as you get to see it in action.

Remnant II – Invoker Archetype

Drawing strength from the Nature Spirits of Yaesha, the Invoker harnesses the mystic power of the jungle to enhance skills and unleash powerful attacks based on the unrelenting power of nature.

Prime Perk: Visionary – The Prime Perk, Visionary, allows players to supercharge their Skill usage by granting double Skill Charges and reducing Skill Cooldowns for both equipped Archetypes.

The Prime Perk, Visionary, allows players to supercharge their Skill usage by granting double Skill Charges and reducing Skill Cooldowns for both equipped Archetypes. Skill: Way of Kaeula – The Invoker unleashes a powerful Tidal Wave while also causing a rainstorm that covers the battlefield. Enemies caught in the downpour are slowed and intermittently blasted by lightning, while allies gain Haste!

The Invoker unleashes a powerful Tidal Wave while also causing a rainstorm that covers the battlefield. Enemies caught in the downpour are slowed and intermittently blasted by lightning, while allies gain Haste! Skill: Way of Meidra – The Invoker reinvigorates the battlefield which causes enemies to contract Gloom. Allies standing on regenerated land gain a constant Heal over Time and Lifesteal against targets suffering from Gloom.

The Invoker reinvigorates the battlefield which causes enemies to contract Gloom. Allies standing on regenerated land gain a constant Heal over Time and Lifesteal against targets suffering from Gloom. Skill: Way of Lydusa – Infuses the Invoker with the shredding power of Sand, causing Ranged Damage to apply Brittle. Enemies become more susceptible to Critical Strikes and Critical Damage, while the Invoker can utilize Sand Shards, collected from Brittle enemies, to cast a brutal AOE Sandblast.

Infuses the Invoker with the shredding power of Sand, causing Ranged Damage to apply Brittle. Enemies become more susceptible to Critical Strikes and Critical Damage, while the Invoker can utilize Sand Shards, collected from Brittle enemies, to cast a brutal AOE Sandblast. Archetype Trait: Gifted – Increases the duration of all applicable Skills which makes it a perfect unlock for players who want more time to take advantage of Remnant II's many powerful Archetype buffs.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!