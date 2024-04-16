Posted in: Games, Gearbox Publishing, Video Games | Tagged: Arc Games, gunfire games, Remnant II

Remnant II To Release Second DLC The Forgotten Kingdom Next Week

Gunfire Games and Arc Games will release the second DLC for Remnant II next week, which they're calling The Forgotten Kingdom.

Article Summary Second DLC 'The Forgotten Kingdom' for Remnant II releases next week.

Explore the lost tribe's history and confront the spirit Lydusa.

New Archetype 'The Invoker' taps into Yaesha's Nature Spirits.

Includes new storyline, dungeons, weapons, and challenging foes.

Gearbox Publishing and Gunfire Games revealed new details about the second DLC coming to Remnant II, as they will release The Forgotten Kingdom next week. This DLC will send you off on a quest of sorts, as you'll attempt to figure out what happened to a long-lost tribe, while trying to prevent the wrath of a spirit in the process. You can check out more info about the DLC below, as the content will go live on April 23. You can get it as a stand-alone purchase for PC, PS5, or XSX|S for $10 or as part of the DLC Bundle for $25 to get all three.

Remnant II – The Forgotten Kingdom

In this upcoming DLC for Remnant II, players will piece together the forgotten history of the lost tribe of Yaesha as they attempt to quell the vengeful wrath of an ancient stone spirit called Lydusa. Navigate the lingering traces of torment, treachery, and death that haunt the land's once proud ziggurats as Lydusa's living stones wander the crumbling remnants of an ancient civilization in search of fresh blood. In a brand-new storyline, players must uncover the secrets of the lost tribe by exploring a mysterious new area within the world of Yaesha. In this strange new location, players will traverse new dungeons, acquire powerful gear—including a new Archetype, "The Invoker"— meet unexpected allies, and face new threats in their quest to return some semblance of peace to the forgotten kingdom.

New Storyline, Dungeons, and Area Based in the World of Yaesha: Delve deeper into the biome of Yaesha and experience a brand-new storyline where players will unravel the mystery of Yaesha's lost tribe and a vengeful stone spirit called Lydusa, and her living stone constructs.

Delve deeper into the biome of Yaesha and experience a brand-new storyline where players will unravel the mystery of Yaesha's lost tribe and a vengeful stone spirit called Lydusa, and her living stone constructs. New Archetype – The Invoker: Drawing strength from the Nature Spirits of Yaesha, this new Archetype can harness the mystic power of the jungle. More details on the Archetype will be revealed in a new Archetype Reveal Trailer next week!

Drawing strength from the Nature Spirits of Yaesha, this new Archetype can harness the mystic power of the jungle. More details on the Archetype will be revealed in a new Archetype Reveal Trailer next week! Many Items and Powerful Weapons that Enhance Gameplay: Outfit the wanderer to survive this more deadly version of the world of Yaesha by choosing from a host of new weapons and modifications, along with new items, like amulets and rings.

Outfit the wanderer to survive this more deadly version of the world of Yaesha by choosing from a host of new weapons and modifications, along with new items, like amulets and rings. New Bosses, Characters, & Fearsome Creatures to Encounter: Mysterious threats and survivors of unknown origin emerge from the crumbling remnants of the forgotten civilization of Yaesha, bringing new challenges for all players.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!