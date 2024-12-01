Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: indie.io, Renaissance Kingdom Wars, Reverie World Studios

Renaissance Kingdom Wars Has Left Early Access

Renaissance Kingdom Wars has left Early Access, as you fight battles at the end of the Middle Ages in Europe, Africa, and the Middle East

Article Summary Renaissance Kingdom Wars leaves Early Access, offering epic RTS battles across Europe, Africa, and the Middle East.

Command mercenary forces, engage in sieges, naval combat, and field warfare in a dynamic 16th-century world.

Govern cities, oversee economies, and forge alliances to build an empire in this strategy game.

Experience the Renaissance era with over 500 provinces to conquer and innovate with medieval to Renaissance weaponry.

Indie game developer Reverie World Studios and publisher indie.io finally launched their new RTS title Renaissance Kingdom Wars out of Early Access last week. If you haven't seen the game yet, you'll be playing epic battles across Europe, Africa, and the Middle East as you enter what is considered the last hurrah of the Middle Ages and the birth of the Modern Era. Enjoy the latest trailer and info here, as the full game is now live on PC via Steam.

Renaissance Kingdom Wars

Renaissance Kingdom Wars brings back the golden days of strategy games, reinvented with modern standards and complete with retro 2000s graphics. Renaissance was an era of science, arts, philosophy—and the art of war. Split between warring kingdoms, merchants, and religions, the Renaissance saw the rise of mercenary armies, waging war across Europe, Africa, and the Middle East for the highest bidder. As the captain of these forces, you hold the power to forge or shatter nations. Your campaign begins as the captain of a mercenary company, engaging in epic battles across diverse terrains. From the icy tundras of Scandinavia to the sun-scorched Holy Land, your journey will test your tactical skills in sieges, naval combat, and field warfare.

Rewards come in the form of cities to govern and lands to rule. Oversee economies, forge alliances, and expand your influence. As your ambitions grow, so does your reach—becoming the emperor of the known world is within your grasp. Will you seize the opportunity? Experience the Renaissance like never before, with a unique blend of grand strategy and full-on RTS. Evolve your armies from medieval weaponry to Renaissance innovations like arquebuses and cannons, transforming the battlefield with the march of progress. With over 500 provinces to conquer, from the Sultanates of Africa to the steppes of Russia and the Kingdoms of the West, your journey is set against a backdrop of endless war. Every battle, every city, and every decision brings you closer to mastering this dynamic and tumultuous era.

Lead armies to victory, build thriving cities, and navigate the political intrigues of the 16th century. Whether through brute force or delicate diplomacy, you will carve your path to power. With its innovative mix of city-building, real-time strategy, and a rise-to-power progression, Renaissance Kingdom Wars delivers a truly immersive experience. The Renaissance is yours to command. Will you build an empire to stand the test of time—or watch it crumble under the weight of ambition?

