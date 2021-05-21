Renegade Game Studios Announces New Tea Dragon Society Puzzles

Do you enjoy puzzles? How about tea? And what about dragons? In fact, what if we told you that Renegade Game Studios, the tabletop gaming company known for Power Rangers: Heroes of the Grid and Vampire: The Masquerade Rivals, has announced the creation of a new line of jigsaw puzzles that will undoubtedly sate all of these interests? Simply put, they did, and the puzzles are assured to satisfy your aesthetic leanings if you're into these things.

These puzzles both weigh in at 1000 pieces each. They beautifully depict "tea dragons", from the Tea Dragon Society card game by Kay O'Neill. That game, specifically, is quaint and cute in the best manner of ways. As for the puzzles themselves, according to the press release by Renegade Game Studios, "Each puzzle features low-dust manufacturing and a linen finish, and includes a reference poster for your convenience during construction." This is a lovely way to keep the environment clean while satisfying puzzle fans and other consumers.

These jigsaw puzzles are gorgeous and ethically made, so they're truly works of art in that way. Each of these puzzles retails on Renegade Game Studios' web store for $20.00 USD. Right now, preorders are limited to customers within the United States.

Are you excited for the Tea Dragon Society jigsaw puzzles by Renegade Game Studios? Are you good at puzzles? These seem like a bit of a challenge, at 1000 pieces each. But let us know what you think about these beautiful puzzle games in the comments below!