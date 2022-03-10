Renegade Game Studios Unveils My Little Pony Deck-Building Game

Renegade Game Studios revealed a brand new deck-building game today as they are making a title based on the My Little Pony franchise. The game will be called My Little Pony: Adventures in Equestria Deck-Building Game, and much as you may suspect from the box art below, it does play off the animated series. You'll have the chance to play as one of the many characters in the series including Twilight Sparkle, Rainbow Dash, Fluttershy, and others with each one being given a special challenge which you'll need to complete! you will be taking your character and traveling to different locations throughout Ponyville in order to collect new cards to improve your deck.

In the process, you'll complete tasks for resources and overcome obstacles in your way, however, if you take too long, clouds will build up and cause you to suffer setbacks in your quests. You'll have to work together with other players using the powers of friendship and teamwork to win. You can read more about it below, but the game is currently up for pre-order for $45 with a release sometime this Summer.

Canter into the My Little Pony – Adventures in Equestria, a cooperative Deck-Building Game, and take the role of a pony of Equestria! As Twilight Sparkle, Rainbow Dash, Fluttershy and more, you've been given a challenge to complete! You'll need to travel amongst different locations throughout Ponyville, get new cards to improve your deck, complete tasks for resources, and overcome obstacles. Watch out – if you take too long, clouds will build up over time and cause you to suffer setbacks in your quest. The ponies will have to work together using teamwork and friendship to win the game! Features: A cooperative deck-building game!

Play as Twilight Sparkle, Rainbow Dash, Fluttershy, Rarity, Applejack, and Pinkie Pie

Gather allies, actions, and artifacts to improve your deck

Travel around Equestria to complete tasks and overcome the challenge! Contents Summary: Over 130 cards including character, adventure, starter, and challenge cards!

6 Standees

Assorted punchboard tokens

45 Sugar Cubes