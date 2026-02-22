Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Thunderful, Video Games | Tagged: Replaced, Sad Cat Studios

Replaced Launch Date Has Been Pushed Back to Mid-April

After already being announced for a March launch, the game Replaced has been pushed back to mid-April for the devs to do more work

Article Summary Replaced launch delayed to April 2026, for further polish by Sad Cat Studios and Thunderful Publishing.

Step into a cyberpunk 1980s America, playing as R.E.A.C.H., an AI trapped in a human body.

Experience intense 2.5D cinematic action platforming, blending melee and ranged combat.

Unravel themes of control, identity, and corruption in a visually stunning, synth-heavy world.

Indie game developer Sad Cat Studios and publisher Thunderful Publishing have pushed back the launch date for Replaced. Originally set to come out on March 12, the team revealed this past week that they're going to take a few more weeks to make sure the game is good to go at launch. As of this moment, the game has a tentative launch date of April 14, 2026. We'll keep an eye on it and see if that changes again, but for now, that's the plan.

Replaced

Uncover the sinister secrets of Phoenix Corporation, through the eyes of its own creation, R.E.A.C.H. – an AI trapped in a human body against its will. In an alternate 1980s America reshaped by nuclear catastrophe, Phoenix-City has become one of the Corporation's strongholds – a haven for corruption where outlaws thrive and human life is traded like currency. Step into the role of R.E.A.C.H., expose the Corporation's hidden agenda, and uncover the purpose behind your creation.

Replaced is a 2.5D cinematic action platformer wrapped in an intense cyberpunk thriller narrative. Run, climb, and fight through crumbling districts, industrial wastelands, and neon-lit alleys with fluid movement and fast, responsive combat. Chain precise melee strikes with satisfying ranged attacks to take down enemies in high-intensity encounters while keeping the flow of exploration. As R.E.A.C.H. grapples with unfamiliar human instincts and the weight of emotion, the city's hidden power structures gradually come to light.

Themes of humanity, identity, and control unfold through morally complex characters and the slow reveal of a world pushed to its limits. Every corner you explore tells a story, and every secret you expose carries a cost. The retro-futuristic world is brought to life with hand-crafted pixel art enhanced by modern visual effects, while a moody, synth-driven soundtrack sets the tone. Replaced delivers a single-player journey that blends cinematic platforming, fast-paced action, and a tense cyberpunk thriller narrative. Immerse yourself in a world where every secret – and every life – has a price.

