Repose Confirmed For Mid-April Release On Steam

After only being revealed a couple of months ago, Repose has a full release date, as the game arrives on Steam next month

Article Summary Repose, a dystopian horror-crawler, hits Steam this April.

Bozó Attila Bertold teamed up with Akupara Games for the release.

Navigate surreal environments with hand-crafted pixel art.

Strategy matters; every step depletes your limited energy.

Hungarian game developer Bozó Attila Bertold and indie game publisher Akupara Games confirmed the official release date for their upcoming game, Repose. The game was only teased a few months ago, as Akupara took over the publishing reigns, and we kind of expected it to be out later this year. But now we know the game will be released sooner than we expected, as it will arrive son Steam on April 14, 2025. Alsong with the news comes a brand-new trailer, showing off the game in what looks to be its final form, which you can check out here.

Repose

It's your first day at [the company.] You've been tasked with recovering damaged oxygen tanks scattered throughout the facility. Don't ask what they're for. Don't ask where they came from. Aaron used to do the same job. Don't ask about Aaron. Focus on Cynthia: She's kind to you, isn't she? Doesn't she care? Is anything on the dead internet worth saving? Every frame of Repose is meticulously hand-crafted pixel art. The atmosphere is assembled with a sharp focus on every detail. Every moment of gameplay is methodically built to maximize tension and intrigue. What is this place? The facility just keeps going down and down. Are you going to find any answers once you reach the bottom?

Investigate the Facility – Explore increasingly confusing and surreal areas as you make your way to the bottom.

Explore increasingly confusing and surreal areas as you make your way to the bottom. Every Step Counts – Make considered decisions; each step, shot, and trap you set off drains your limited energy.

Make considered decisions; each step, shot, and trap you set off drains your limited energy. Outwit, Outfight – Use your light to find them, your axe to kill them.

Use your light to find them, your axe to kill them. Fail Forward – Wake up. It was a bad dream. Your achievements persist through death.

Wake up. It was a bad dream. Your achievements persist through death. For Emergencies Only – The handgun is just in case. [The company] says you probably won't need it. It can't be that dangerous, right?

