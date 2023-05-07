Requisition VR Has Officially Left Early Access This Week Those of you looking for an intense first-person VR zombie experience now have a new option with Requisition VR.

VR developer Arcadia VR and publisher Spheroom have officially released Requisition VR after being in Early Access for some time. Taking on a VR approach to the original, the game was released into Early Access clear back in October, giving players a chance to take on the zombie masses in a first-person setting. Working as a team, you took all items you could to build your own zombie-killing weapons to explore abandoned towns and dungeons with special items. Now the team have given the game a proper release as it was unleashed on May 4th. You can check out the latest info on the game below, as well as the trailer as it's on Steam right now.

"Requisition VR is a first physics-based co-op game where you can use duct tape to link any objects together to create a unique weapon. You can experiment with crafting, connecting any unthinkable combinations: a katana + a circular saw, or an axe + a ball. Set at the beginning of the zombie outbreak, the state of Nevermont is tormented by ruthless monsters, as well as food and weapon shortages, but it still welcomes those who don't want to become one of them. Abandoned locations, scattered items, blood… oh no, brain-thirsty enemies are waiting for you in the heart of Nevermont, a beautiful town called Autumn. Once a quiet place, now it's a battlefield. Wake up, grab the nearest lamp, find a fork (yeah, you read that right), use duct tape, and create a Kitchen shocker, a deadly weapon for fending off both monsters and people. A set of different modes gives you the chance to play not only against zombies, but also against real players around the world or your friends on various maps. You are also free to choose your combat style and customize your character."