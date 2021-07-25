Residual Will Be Released For Consoles & PC On September 9th

Apogee Entertainment revealed this week that they finally have a release date for Residual, as the game will come out on September 9th. If you haven't had a chance to check it out, this is a survival platformer from the minds of developer OrangePixel, that will hurl you into a galaxy where no two planets are alike, as they create a new planet every time you start and creates a brand new challenge for you to overcome each time. With a character of your own choosing, no less, as you will be trying to survive in a harsh environment (with a little robot friend). You can read more about it below as we wait another month and a half for the game to come out on PC and all three major consoles.

Alone against the void, one explorer must survive an unpredictable alien world, generated anew with every fresh start. Repair the ship against incredible odds as rain lashes, high winds push back, blazing heat or chilling cold strike, and the secrets of a long-lost civilization make themselves known. Only creative puzzle-solving, resourceful crafting, and an eye for escaping subterranean doom will bring the intrepid spacefarer home. Witness the Nature Engine, a proprietary procedural generation system which governs everything from climate and minerals to hostile plant life from a set of nature-based rules. For every planet among thousands of possibilities, a different ecosystem challenges what adventurers have learned with new twists. In the absence of fishing pools, find a new food source. In the face of long, cold nights, make haste to chart new ground during the day. Hot deserts bring plentiful solar power; what will you spend it on? In Residual, you will choose between a male, female, or non-binary protagonist and venture forth alongside the quirkiest snarkcasm-filled robot this side of the galactic core: your Personal Disaster Bot, Pedey-B! A constant companion, Pedey-B guides its friends(?) through the journey, offering helpful advice, sarca stic well-meaning tips, and random commentary.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Residual Trailer 2 (Meet PDB) (https://youtu.be/olDcL4hFlt8)