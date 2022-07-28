Resolution Games Announces Blaston Championship 2022

Resolution Games has announced they will be holding a brand new esports event with the Blaston Championship 2022 in August. After having a successful run with esports VRML earlier this year, the company has decided to push further into the realm of competitions with a $10k tournament for the VR title. This will be their inaugural yearly championship that will put the best of the best against each other for cash prizes, and it all kicks off at the start of August for people to sign up and get into one of two regional competitions across North America and Europe. We have more info and a quote from the company about the event, but you can read up more on how to register here.

Blaston Championship 2022 opens August 1 for all players. Divided into two regional tournaments representing players in Europe and North America, players will be automatically entered into the first qualifying round of Blaston Championship 2022 simply by competing in ranked mode. Open to all Blaston players in North America and Europe beginning August 1, and promising a prize pool valued at more than $10,000 USD, Blaston Championship is a celebration of the competitive spirit that defines Blaston's player community. Also being rolled out today is Blaston's latest update, Glow Up, in which players can be treated to an assortment of new fashion choices for player avatars, and all new customization options for player loadouts with the addition of 21 unique weapon attachments. "The explosion of esports over the last decade has shown everybody what peak performance gaming looks like — but unless you're on a professional team, it can be incredibly difficult to showcase your own skills," said Tommy Palm, founder and CEO of Resolution Games. "In hosting our first-ever Blaston Championship, we're opening up the world of professional esports competition to everybody. This tournament is designed to find the very best players across nearly the entire Blaston community, and the search starts in August as we open up the first qualifying period. Good luck, blasters!"