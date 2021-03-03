Resolution Games Releases Gameplay Video For Demeo

Resolution Games revealed a new gameplay video this morning for their upcoming RPG dungeon crawler VR title Demeo. The video isn't too long but it's filled with a ton of humor and action as you get to see how the VR elements will play out between you being on the board and you being at the table, as you will be playing with a group of people over a table that constantly changes and gives you new elements of battle. This is the 3D model of a dungeon we all wish we had as tabletop players. The game is set to be released sometime later this year, for now, enjoy the trailer and the added info we have for you below.

Demeo is a collaborative, turn-based role-playing game releasing later this year on Oculus Quest and Rift platforms, as well as Steam for both PC and VR play. Up to four players work together as a brave band of heroes (Guardian, Sorcerer, Assassin and Hunter) to save the realm from vile corruption that awaits in the catacombs. Together, players will defeat malicious minions by rolling the die and combining regular attacks with special ability cards gathered from treasure chests throughout the various levels. "It's so easy to get lost in the different environments of the game," explained Tommy Palm, CEO of Resolution Games. "Are you sitting around a table playing a board game with friends in your parents' basement? Yes. Are you a hero exploring levels of a dungeon and facing hordes of monsters and traps with your fellowship of warriors? Also yes. It's this combined experience that's so reminiscent of traditional tabletop gaming with friends that makes Demeo such an engaging experience. Our goal in creating Demeo was to design a shared gaming adventure for friends to become completely immersed in fantasy worlds, where they can step out of their everyday experiences and find a chance to escape the outside world together. It's very much like an old school game night with friends, but now with a bit of previously impossible wish fulfillment: your thought of 'man, I wish I could be in this game' has actually come true, and it's more incredible than you ever imagined."