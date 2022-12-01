Resolution Games To Hold First-Ever VR Games Showcase This Month

Resolution Games announced this week that they would be holding their first-ever VR Games Showcase, taking place later this month. On December 15th, the company will be showing off several new VR titles, as well as updates to current games out in the world, which will be broadcast on YouTube Live and Facebook on Thursday, December 15th at 9am PT. The event will be hosted by the company's founder and CEO Tommy Palm, and other members of the team, as they show off more content on the way for VR and MR enthusiasts.

While no specific announcements are expected to be confirmed in advance of the Showcase, the company has already revealed that Reign of Madness, the fifth adventure in the company's award-winning fantasy tabletop game Demeo, will launch as a free update for players on December 15 for both Quest and Steam (Pico release coming in early 2023). Set in the town of Ends, Reign of Madness will introduce the grappling hook-wielding Barbarian as Demeo's latest playable class, as players square off against their greatest evil yet. To catch all of the news as it happens on December 15, interested gamers can pre-register for the Resolution Showcase by visiting the YouTube Live or Facebook page and selecting the 'Notify Me' option to be alerted when the event goes live.

"With the holidays right around the corner, we're poised to see many more gamers unwrap a headset and immerse themselves into VR for the very first time," said Tommy Palm, founder and CEO, Resolution Games. "Our showcase – which will be the single-largest news day the studio has ever had – will provide a warm welcome to new VR players taking their first virtual steps alongside the millions of players who already enjoy our games as we share new and upcoming fun they have to look forward to from Resolution Games. An event that takes place during the holiday season just wouldn't feel right without a gift that players can open the same day — and Reign of Madness won't be the only present under the Showcase tree. We'll have a whole new game you can get your hands on December 15 that will be unlike anything we've released before. If you want to be among the first to play, be sure to tune in!"